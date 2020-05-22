Shoeless Trivia: Going Dutch

I’ve been studying art (on a surfacy, trivia-focused level) and I was tempted to do a whole round on Dutch painters, but I decided to go more general. Still made it an all picture round though.
- The flash mob seen below has recreated what 1642 painting? Please give its common three word English name.
- The (slightly redacted) image below is the cover of a boardgame that concerns the founding of what now defunct megacorporation?
- The animation below illustrates an algorithm for finding the shortest path between nodes in a graph. The last name of the Dutch computer scientist who devised it contains a sequence of three alphabetically consecutive letters. What are those three letters?
- What is the name of the Caribbean island seen here?
- Who directed the 1997 film from which the still below was taken?
Answers
- The Night Watch
- Dutch East India Company
- ijk (Edsger Dijkstra)
- Saint Martin
- Paul Verhoeven
Just for fun, here is a link to the video from which the image in question 1 was taken.
[collapse]