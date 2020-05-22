Shoeless Trivia: Going Dutch

I’ve been studying art (on a surfacy, trivia-focused level) and I was tempted to do a whole round on Dutch painters, but I decided to go more general. Still made it an all picture round though.

The flash mob seen below has recreated what 1642 painting? Please give its common three word English name. The (slightly redacted) image below is the cover of a boardgame that concerns the founding of what now defunct megacorporation? The animation below illustrates an algorithm for finding the shortest path between nodes in a graph. The last name of the Dutch computer scientist who devised it contains a sequence of three alphabetically consecutive letters. What are those three letters? What is the name of the Caribbean island seen here? Who directed the 1997 film from which the still below was taken?

Answers The Night Watch Dutch East India Company ijk (Edsger Dijkstra) Saint Martin Paul Verhoeven Just for fun, here is a link to the video from which the image in question 1 was taken. [collapse]

