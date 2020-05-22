Friday New Music 5/22

Sorry Friday, this week wasn’t for you. Yesterday Carly Rae Jepsen “surprise” released her b-sides for last years Dedicated. That’s twelve whole new pretty good songs! On top of that, on Wednesday Jeff Rosenstock dropped a complete surprise new album. I’m excited as hell to give that one a listen today.
I do have to also mention the new 1975 album comes out today. Other than that… I don’t see a lot I know? There’s a new Badly Drawn Boy, it looks like their first in 8 years. So! here’s a fuller list of things coming out today of interest, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s good, what you’re excited for, and all that – enjoy:
— The 1975 – Notes on a Conditional Form
— A.O. Gerber – Another Place to Need
— Aārp – Propaganda
— American Slang – Death Drive
— Ameriglow – Slavic Tongue, American Film
— Ami Dang – Meditations Mixtape Vol. 1
— Anchor & Braille – Tension
— Andy and the Odd Socks – Who’s In the Odd Socks?
— Ann McMillan – Gateway Summer Sound (Reissue)
— Archie Shepp, Raw Poetic, and Damu The Fudgemunk – Ocean Bridges
— The Airborne Toxic Event – Hollywood Park
— Audrey and Hugh – Sisterman
— Badly Drawn Boy – Banana Skin Shoes
— Banfi – Colour Waits in the Dark
— Banana Gun – Rules EP
— Barren Womb – Lizard Lounge
— Beauty in Chaos – The Storm Before the Calm
— Best Ex – Good At Feeling Bad EP
— Bill Nace – Both
— The Blam Blams – Opening Night
— The Blossom – Bleeding Buttercup EP
— Blue Eyed Christ – World On Fire
— The Brazilian Gentlemen – L & L
— Breland – Breland EP
— Brigid Dawson & The Mothers Network – Ballet of Apes
— Caligula’s Horse – Rise Radiant
— Cauldron Black Ram – Slaver
— Christian Sands – Be Water
— Chouk Bwa & The Ångströmers – Vodou Alé
— Close the Hatch – Modern Witchcraft
— Cody Purvis – Boots on the Ground EP
— Commando – Loan Shark EP
— Connor Fiehler – Generation Flee
— Craig Kupka – Crystals (Reissue)
— Crossfaith – Species EP
— Dagny – Side A
— Darren Hayman – Home Time
— Deathing – All Hail the Decay EP
— Dennis DeYoung – 26 East, Vol. 1
— Devil With No Name – Devil With No Name
— Die Kreatur – Panoptikum
— Dimitrije Vasiljević – Us
— The Dirty Clergy – In Waves
— Donny Benét – Mr Experience
— Dreamwalkers Inc – A Night at the Theatre
— Duñe x Crayon – Hundred Fifty Roses
— Duski – Make a Wish
— Dylan Menzie – Lost in Dreams
— Emile (of The Sonic Dawn) – The Black Spider/Det Kollektive Selvmord
— Emile Mosseri – Homecoming—Music from the Amazon Original Series
— Emily Keener – I Do Not Have to Be Good
— The Entourage Music & Theatre Ensemble – The Neptune Collection (Reissue)
— [Evertrapped] – The Last Extinction
— Fall Out Boy – Believers Never Die – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Release)
— Féleth – Depravity
— Florida Georgia Line – 6-Pack EP
— Forgive – Mirrors
— Fretland – Fretland
— From Hell – Rats & Ravens
— Ghetto Kumbé – Ghetto Kumbé
— Gia Woods – Naive
— Grocer – Little Splash
— Gunna – Wunna
— H. Moon – Trustblood
— Hayley Ross – Come Back: The Remixes EP
— Her Chariot Awaits – Her Chariot Awaits
— Hexenbrett – Zweite Beschwörung: Ein Kind zu töten
— High Waisted – Sick of Saying Sorry
— Hobbyist – Side Fx
— Indigo Girls – Look Long
— Iron City Houserockers – Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive) (40th Anniversary Reissue)
— Jabee – The World Is So Fragile and I’m Glad I Got You
— Jah Sun – Magic & Madness
— JAMS the Flava Child – Clarity EP
— Jarrod Dickenson – Ready the Horses
— Jason Simon – A Venerable Wreck
— Jeff Healey – Heal My Soul: Deluxe Edition
— Jhené Aiko – CHILOMBO (Deluxe Edition)
— John-Robert – Bailey Barely Knew Me EP
— Jordan Davis – Jordan Davis EP
— Kape Yeel – Reptyle Party S01E07 EP
— Katie Von Schleicher – Consummation
— Kidbug (feat. members of Eerie Wanda, Swans, and Best Coast) – Kidbug
— King Ropes – Go Back Where They Came From
— Kiran Kai – XYZ EP
— KSI – Dissimulation
— L’Eclair – Noshtta
— Lemaitre – JGM EP
— Lindy Vopnfjörd – State of the Heart
— Lorelei Rose Taylor – Versailles EP
— Los Cumpleaños – Agua EP
— Love-Songs – Nicht Nicht
— Love Sport – And Justice For All
— MaelstroM – Of Gods and Men
— Marhold – A Homemade World
— Marie Dahlstrom – Like Sand
— Marsicans – Ursa Major
— Max – Colour Vision
— Methods Body – Methods Body
— Mike Farley Band – B-Sides and Rarities
— Mother Island – Motel Rooms
— MXXWLL – Sheeesh
— My Own Private Alaska – Amen (Reissue)
— Nathan Barr – The Great—Original Series Soundtrack
— Nation of Language – Introduction, Presence
— The Nixons – Sonic Boom EP
— Old Roger’s Revenge – Vengeance of Blackbeard
— One Desire – Midnight Empire
— Oxidize – Dark Confessions
— Oz – Forced Commandments
— Phil Ochs – The Best Of the Rest: Rare and Unreleased Recordings
— Pile of Priests – Pile of Priests
— Plague Years – Circle of Darkness
— Phoebe Katis – It’s OK To Cry
— Pretty Maids – Maid In Japan – Future World Live 30th Anniversary
— project .44 – The System Doesn’t Work (15th Anniversary Edition)
— The Prototypes – Shadows
— Putrid Offal – Sicknesses Obsessions
— Rachele Lynae – Every Reason
— Rafael Anton Irisarri – Peripeteia
— Reckless Kelly – American Girls
— Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot
— Rett Smith – Giving Up on Quitting
— Revenge – Strike.Smother.Dehumanize
— RG Lowe (of Balmorhea) – Life of the Body
— Roadside Graves – That’s Why We’re Running Away
— Rock Mafia – Songs for the Eternal Optimist EP
— Roo Panes – Pacific EP
— Sandunes – Spare Some Time EP
— Satori vs. Dr. Echo – Dub Defender Sessions
— Shirley Scott – Queen of the Dragon (Reissue)
— Sister Species – Light Exchanges
— Skooly – Nobody Likes Me
— Slow Coming Day – Quarantine Sessions
— The Sonic Dawn – Enter the Mirage
— Steve Earle & The Dukes – Ghosts of West Virginia
— Suburban Living – How To Be Human
— TALsounds – Acquiesce
— Temnein – Tales: Of Humanity And Greed
— Tim Burgess (of The Charlatans) – I Love the New Sky
— Todd Goldstein (of ARMS and Harlem Shakes) – Memory Foam
— Tøronto – Under Siege
— TrenchMobb – Mobb Ties
— Various Artists – Cali Roots Riddim
— Various Artists – Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986
— Vesicarum – Reign of Terror
— War Cloud – Earhammer Sessions
— Wild Nothing – Gemini: 10th Anniversary Verision
— Wolftooth – Valhalla
— Woods – Strange to Explain
— X Alfonso – Inside
— Zola Blood – Two Hearts EP