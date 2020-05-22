Friday New Music 5/22

Sorry Friday, this week wasn’t for you. Yesterday Carly Rae Jepsen “surprise” released her b-sides for last years Dedicated. That’s twelve whole new pretty good songs! On top of that, on Wednesday Jeff Rosenstock dropped a complete surprise new album. I’m excited as hell to give that one a listen today.

I do have to also mention the new 1975 album comes out today. Other than that… I don’t see a lot I know? There’s a new Badly Drawn Boy, it looks like their first in 8 years. So! here’s a fuller list of things coming out today of interest, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s good, what you’re excited for, and all that – enjoy:

— The 1975 – Notes on a Conditional Form

— A.O. Gerber – Another Place to Need

— Aārp – Propaganda

— American Slang – Death Drive

— Ameriglow – Slavic Tongue, American Film

— Ami Dang – Meditations Mixtape Vol. 1

— Anchor & Braille – Tension

— Andy and the Odd Socks – Who’s In the Odd Socks?

— Ann McMillan – Gateway Summer Sound (Reissue)

— Archie Shepp, Raw Poetic, and Damu The Fudgemunk – Ocean Bridges

— The Airborne Toxic Event – Hollywood Park

— Audrey and Hugh – Sisterman

— Badly Drawn Boy – Banana Skin Shoes

— Banfi – Colour Waits in the Dark

— Banana Gun – Rules EP

— Barren Womb – Lizard Lounge

— Beauty in Chaos – The Storm Before the Calm

— Best Ex – Good At Feeling Bad EP

— Bill Nace – Both

— The Blam Blams – Opening Night

— The Blossom – Bleeding Buttercup EP

— Blue Eyed Christ – World On Fire

— The Brazilian Gentlemen – L & L

— Breland – Breland EP

— Brigid Dawson & The Mothers Network – Ballet of Apes

— Caligula’s Horse – Rise Radiant

— Cauldron Black Ram – Slaver

— Christian Sands – Be Water

— Chouk Bwa & The Ångströmers – Vodou Alé

— Close the Hatch – Modern Witchcraft

— Cody Purvis – Boots on the Ground EP

— Commando – Loan Shark EP

— Connor Fiehler – Generation Flee

— Craig Kupka – Crystals (Reissue)

— Crossfaith – Species EP

— Dagny – Side A

— Darren Hayman – Home Time

— Deathing – All Hail the Decay EP

— Dennis DeYoung – 26 East, Vol. 1

— Devil With No Name – Devil With No Name

— Die Kreatur – Panoptikum

— Dimitrije Vasiljević – Us

— The Dirty Clergy – In Waves

— Donny Benét – Mr Experience

— Dreamwalkers Inc – A Night at the Theatre

— Duñe x Crayon – Hundred Fifty Roses

— Duski – Make a Wish

— Dylan Menzie – Lost in Dreams

— Emile (of The Sonic Dawn) – The Black Spider/Det Kollektive Selvmord

— Emile Mosseri – Homecoming—Music from the Amazon Original Series

— Emily Keener – I Do Not Have to Be Good

— The Entourage Music & Theatre Ensemble – The Neptune Collection (Reissue)

— [Evertrapped] – The Last Extinction

— Fall Out Boy – Believers Never Die – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Release)

— Féleth – Depravity

— Florida Georgia Line – 6-Pack EP

— Forgive – Mirrors

— Fretland – Fretland

— From Hell – Rats & Ravens

— Ghetto Kumbé – Ghetto Kumbé

— Gia Woods – Naive

— Grocer – Little Splash

— Gunna – Wunna

— H. Moon – Trustblood

— Hayley Ross – Come Back: The Remixes EP

— Her Chariot Awaits – Her Chariot Awaits

— Hexenbrett – Zweite Beschwörung: Ein Kind zu töten

— High Waisted – Sick of Saying Sorry

— Hobbyist – Side Fx

— Indigo Girls – Look Long

— Iron City Houserockers – Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive) (40th Anniversary Reissue)

— Jabee – The World Is So Fragile and I’m Glad I Got You

— Jah Sun – Magic & Madness

— JAMS the Flava Child – Clarity EP

— Jarrod Dickenson – Ready the Horses

— Jason Simon – A Venerable Wreck

— Jeff Healey – Heal My Soul: Deluxe Edition

— Jhené Aiko – CHILOMBO (Deluxe Edition)

— John-Robert – Bailey Barely Knew Me EP

— Jordan Davis – Jordan Davis EP

— Kape Yeel – Reptyle Party S01E07 EP

— Katie Von Schleicher – Consummation

— Kidbug (feat. members of Eerie Wanda, Swans, and Best Coast) – Kidbug

— King Ropes – Go Back Where They Came From

— Kiran Kai – XYZ EP

— KSI – Dissimulation

— L’Eclair – Noshtta

— Lemaitre – JGM EP

— Lindy Vopnfjörd – State of the Heart

— Lorelei Rose Taylor – Versailles EP

— Los Cumpleaños – Agua EP

— Love-Songs – Nicht Nicht

— Love Sport – And Justice For All

— MaelstroM – Of Gods and Men

— Marhold – A Homemade World

— Marie Dahlstrom – Like Sand

— Marsicans – Ursa Major

— Max – Colour Vision

— Methods Body – Methods Body

— Mike Farley Band – B-Sides and Rarities

— Mother Island – Motel Rooms

— MXXWLL – Sheeesh

— My Own Private Alaska – Amen (Reissue)

— Nathan Barr – The Great—Original Series Soundtrack

— Nation of Language – Introduction, Presence

— The Nixons – Sonic Boom EP

— Old Roger’s Revenge – Vengeance of Blackbeard

— One Desire – Midnight Empire

— Oxidize – Dark Confessions

— Oz – Forced Commandments

— Phil Ochs – The Best Of the Rest: Rare and Unreleased Recordings

— Pile of Priests – Pile of Priests

— Plague Years – Circle of Darkness

— Phoebe Katis – It’s OK To Cry

— Pretty Maids – Maid In Japan – Future World Live 30th Anniversary

— project .44 – The System Doesn’t Work (15th Anniversary Edition)

— The Prototypes – Shadows

— Putrid Offal – Sicknesses Obsessions

— Rachele Lynae – Every Reason

— Rafael Anton Irisarri – Peripeteia

— Reckless Kelly – American Girls

— Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot

— Rett Smith – Giving Up on Quitting

— Revenge – Strike.Smother.Dehumanize

— RG Lowe (of Balmorhea) – Life of the Body

— Roadside Graves – That’s Why We’re Running Away

— Rock Mafia – Songs for the Eternal Optimist EP

— Roo Panes – Pacific EP

— Sandunes – Spare Some Time EP

— Satori vs. Dr. Echo – Dub Defender Sessions

— Shirley Scott – Queen of the Dragon (Reissue)

— Sister Species – Light Exchanges

— Skooly – Nobody Likes Me

— Slow Coming Day – Quarantine Sessions

— The Sonic Dawn – Enter the Mirage

— Steve Earle & The Dukes – Ghosts of West Virginia

— Suburban Living – How To Be Human

— TALsounds – Acquiesce

— Temnein – Tales: Of Humanity And Greed

— Tim Burgess (of The Charlatans) – I Love the New Sky

— Todd Goldstein (of ARMS and Harlem Shakes) – Memory Foam

— Tøronto – Under Siege

— TrenchMobb – Mobb Ties

— Various Artists – Cali Roots Riddim

— Various Artists – Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986

— Vesicarum – Reign of Terror

— War Cloud – Earhammer Sessions

— Wild Nothing – Gemini: 10th Anniversary Verision

— Wolftooth – Valhalla

— Woods – Strange to Explain

— X Alfonso – Inside

— Zola Blood – Two Hearts EP

