Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 13 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, May 22nd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy IX Crossing Those Hills 10 2 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Evil Queen Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Higher 7 6 Threads of Fate To the Ultimate Relic SaGa Frontier Battle #4 4 8 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title The Curse of Monkey Island A pirate I was meant to be 8 5 Final Fantasy VII A Full Scale Attack Final Fantasy IX Crystal World 10 3 Space Station Silicon Valley Snow Joke Super Mario 64 Inside the Caste Walls 6 10 Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 2) Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 1) 8 3 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Silhouette Dance Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Gym 3 10 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike You Blow My Mind Final Fantasy VIII Liberi Fatali 11 1 Glover Atlantis Realm, Level 3 Xenogears Small Two of Pieces 10 1 The Curse of Monkey Island Using the Rowboat Final Fantasy VII Anxious Heart 7 6 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light Gran Turismo Moon Over the Castle 5 7 Koudelka Dead Star Ocean Tense Atmosphere 5 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure D.J. Saike’s Dance Mix – Mexican Beats – Tilt – Celestial Body (MoonDisc Version) Banjo-Kazooie Final Battle 6 8 Twisted Metal 2 Holland Field of Screams Grandia Edge of the World 10 2 Xenogears Dazil, City of Burning Sands Mario Kart 64 Frappe Snowland 10 5 Diablo Dungeon

Banjo-Kazooie is doing fine overall, but it’s been a massacre for my favorites. Rusty Bucket Bay, Clanker’s Cavern, and now Final Battle have all met their end. Boo.

Also, we now have empirical proof that Sonic 3D Blast > Super Mario 64. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

