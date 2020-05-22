Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 13 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 8

Round 9

Round 10

Round 11

Round 12

Round 13

Round 14

Round 15 

Round 16 

All songs

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, May 22nd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy IX
Crossing Those Hills
 10 2 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Evil Queen
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Higher 7 6 Threads of Fate
To the Ultimate Relic
SaGa Frontier Battle #4 4 8 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title
The Curse of Monkey Island
A pirate I was meant to be
 8 5 Final Fantasy VII
A Full Scale Attack
Final Fantasy IX Crystal World 10 3 Space Station Silicon Valley Snow Joke
Super Mario 64
Inside the Caste Walls
 6 10 Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn)
Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 2)
Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 1)
 8 3 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
Silhouette Dance
Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Gym 3 10 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
You Blow My Mind
Final Fantasy VIII Liberi Fatali 11 1 Glover
Atlantis Realm, Level 3
Xenogears
Small Two of Pieces
 10 1 The Curse of Monkey Island
Using the Rowboat
Final Fantasy VII Anxious Heart 7 6 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light
Gran Turismo
Moon Over the Castle
 5 7 Koudelka Dead
Star Ocean
Tense Atmosphere
 5 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
D.J. Saike’s Dance Mix – Mexican Beats – Tilt – Celestial Body (MoonDisc Version)
Banjo-Kazooie Final Battle 6 8 Twisted Metal 2
Holland Field of Screams
Grandia
Edge of the World
 10 2 Xenogears
Dazil, City of Burning Sands
Mario Kart 64
Frappe Snowland
 10 5 Diablo Dungeon

Banjo-Kazooie is doing fine overall, but it’s been a massacre for my favorites. Rusty Bucket Bay, Clanker’s Cavern, and now Final Battle have all met their end. Boo.

Also, we now have empirical proof that Sonic 3D Blast > Super Mario 64. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.