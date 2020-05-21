The Thursday Politics Thread Reopens

Morning Politocadoes!

As states across the country enter varying phases of re-opening (even if they probably shouldn’t), parts of the country are still seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. Although the federal guidelines for re-opening require a downward trend in the number of new cases, several southern states are moving forward regardless. Whether this trend stays consistent is unclear, but it shows a general desire to ignore the warning signs and barrel through regardless of consequences. Stories from countries who have attempted re-opening always show a spike in new cases and given that the United States never effectively followed through on it’s lockdown procedures, it’s fair to say we’ll see more as well.

People desperately want things to return to normal. And I get it. The economy’s ground to a halt, many people aren’t working and are not getting paid and the government seems to think $1200 is enough to live on for three months. ‘When this all goes back to normal’ is the mantra I hear every day in some fashion. What’s terrifying to remember though is that whatever normal was before, wasn’t exactly better. Just days after re-opening malls, we had another shooting. On Wednesday night, a single shooter armed with an AR-15 shot 3 people in a Glendale, AZ mall. Fortunately, no one appears to have been killed and the shooter is now in custody. Governor Doug Ducey sent thoughts and prayers.

Sadly, in this rush to get everything ‘back to normal’, Americans have to reckon with that other existential dread of ‘some angry dude with an assault rifle ready to end lives’ remaining terrifyingly present. I really can’t wait for the op-eds or for President Dumb Fuck to blame the new rash of shootings on the coronavirus lockdown itself. Gonna be some spicy hot takes, I guarantee.

As we all continue with the various levels of lockdown measures in place please be safe and act responsibly. Maintain your social distance of at least six feet, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and wear a mask in public areas when distancing is not possible. We can all get through this, together.

Welcome to Thursday! PLEASE BE EXCELLENT TO EACH OTHER. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule is in effect because we’re better than him. If you notice a news item being posted too often, alert a mod so it can be pinned to the top of the thread.

