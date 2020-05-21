The Empire Strikes Back Anniversary Day Thread

On May 21st, 1980, The Empire Strikes Back was released in theaters.

After the Rebel defeat at the Battle of Hoth, Luke heads to Dagobah to continue his Jedi training under the tutelage of Master Yoda.

Han, Leia, Chewbacca, and C3P0 are on the run from the Empire and Bounty Hunters on their tail.

A reunion on Bespin leads to betrayal, a secret revealed no one saw coming, and the loss of one of their own.

Some say this movie is one of the best sequels of all time, while others still believe it’s just the second part of a trilogy. No matter where you fall in the discussion – today we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Episode V.

What do you like about this entry in the Star Wars Saga? Where does it rank on your list of favorite episodes?

Have a great day and remember do or do not, there is no try!

