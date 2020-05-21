Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 12 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, May 22nd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Lost Woods 7 5 Diablo II
Rogue Encampment
Dynasty Warriors 2 Yellow Storm 1 7 Planescape: Torment
Deionarra’s Theme
Pokemon Red / Blue Opening 8 1 The Neverhood
Operator Plays a Little Pingpong
Super Mario RPG
Let’s Play “Geno”
 3 7 Tekken 2
Quiet Interim Report
PaRappa the Rapper
Chop Chop Master Onion
 8 2 Valkyrie Profile
Behave Irrationally
Final Fantasy VIII
Shuffle or Boogie
 8 2 Shenmue Hip De Hop
Donkey Kong 64 Jungle Japes 7 4 Diddy Kong Racing Crescent Island
Descent 2 Crawl 4 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Warp Wet Woods
Final Fantasy VII Main Theme 8 5 Final Fantasy Tactics Antidote
Banjo-Kazooie
Rusty Bucket Bay (Underwater)
 4 8 Resident Evil 2
Credit Line of Whole Staff (“HEY… IT’S UP TO US”)
Final Fantasy VIII
Dance with the Balamb Fish
 4 7 Skies of Arcadia Ice Dungeon
Xenogears Flight 8 4 Skies of Arcadia
Military Facility Dungeon
PaRappa the Rapper
Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken
 9 4 Diablo II Desert
Riven Moiety Caves 5 6 Suikoden II Reminiscence
Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail!
Larry Laffer Theme
 3 9 Radical Dreamers
Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1)
Super Mario RPG
Going Shopping in Seaside Town
 6 8 Parasite Eve Arise Within You

Hey, Pokemon won a round for once! This means the top 512 won’t be a completely clean sweep of Game Boy songs, though the final numbers still won’t be pretty.