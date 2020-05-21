Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 12 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, May 22nd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Lost Woods 7 5 Diablo II Rogue Encampment Dynasty Warriors 2 Yellow Storm 1 7 Planescape: Torment Deionarra’s Theme Pokemon Red / Blue Opening 8 1 The Neverhood Operator Plays a Little Pingpong Super Mario RPG Let’s Play “Geno” 3 7 Tekken 2 Quiet Interim Report PaRappa the Rapper Chop Chop Master Onion 8 2 Valkyrie Profile Behave Irrationally Final Fantasy VIII Shuffle or Boogie 8 2 Shenmue Hip De Hop Donkey Kong 64 Jungle Japes 7 4 Diddy Kong Racing Crescent Island Descent 2 Crawl 4 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Warp Wet Woods Final Fantasy VII Main Theme 8 5 Final Fantasy Tactics Antidote Banjo-Kazooie Rusty Bucket Bay (Underwater) 4 8 Resident Evil 2 Credit Line of Whole Staff (“HEY… IT’S UP TO US”) Final Fantasy VIII Dance with the Balamb Fish 4 7 Skies of Arcadia Ice Dungeon Xenogears Flight 8 4 Skies of Arcadia Military Facility Dungeon PaRappa the Rapper Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken 9 4 Diablo II Desert Riven Moiety Caves 5 6 Suikoden II Reminiscence Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail! Larry Laffer Theme 3 9 Radical Dreamers Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1) Super Mario RPG Going Shopping in Seaside Town 6 8 Parasite Eve Arise Within You

Hey, Pokemon won a round for once! This means the top 512 won’t be a completely clean sweep of Game Boy songs, though the final numbers still won’t be pretty.

