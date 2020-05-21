Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: If you could make a single change to the first episode of a series/pilot, what would it be and why?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, MAY 21ST, 2020:

Burden Of Truth Season Premiere (The CW)

Celebrity Escape Room (NBC)

Heroes Of The Sky: The Mighty Eighth (NatGeo)

Holey Moley II: The Sequel Season Premiere (ABC)

Labor Of Love Series Premiere (Fox)

Penance (Sundance)

Red Nose Day Special (NBC)

The Split Series Premiere (Sundance)

To Tell The Truth Season Premiere (ABC)

FRIDAY, MAY 22ND, 2020:

AKA Jane Ro (FX)

All On The Line Series Premiere (Discovery)

Control Z (Netflix)

History 101 Series Premiere (Netflix)

Homecoming Season Two Premiere (Amazon)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (Disney+)

Military Wives (Hulu)

Selling Sunset Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Big Fib Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Love Birds (Netflix)

The Painter & The Thief (Hulu)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MAY 23RD, 2020:

Group Chat: The Show (Nickelodeon)

SUNDAY, MAY 24TH, 2020:

Betaal (Netflix)

Little Big Shots Season Finale (NBC)

Naked & Afraid XL Season Premiere (Discovery)

National Memorial Day Concert (PBS)

Smothered Season Two Premiere (TLC)

30 for 30: Lance (ESPN)

Tiger Slam (Golf)

MONDAY. MAY 25TH, 2020:

Barkskins (History)

Gary Busey: Pet Judge Series Premiere (Amazon)

Grant (History)

I Was Lorena Bobbitt (Lifetime)

Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind Of A Monster (ID)

The Titan Games Season Premiere (NBC)

To Catch A Beautician Series Premiere (VH1)

Treasure Houses Of Britain Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, MAY 25TH, 2020:

America’s Got Talent Season Premiere (NBC)

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

World Of Dance Season Premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27TH, 2020:

Agents Of S*H*I*E*L*D Final Season Premiere (ABC)

American Soul Season Premiere (BET)

Craftopia Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Disappeared In The Darkness: An ID Mystery (ID)

Game On Series Premiere (CBS)

I’m No Longer Here (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

Legendary Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Love Life Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Married At First Sight: Australia Series Premiere (Lifetime)

Mysteries Of The Deep Series Premiere (Discovery)

On The Record Series Premiere (HBO Max)

The Not Too Late Show With Elmo Series Premiere (HBO Max)

