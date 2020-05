Before we can get to the Official Playoffs, we have FOUR Movies vying for the last spot.

So, we need to figure out who can play with the, well, Big dogs…

Vote for your favorites among these, please, and we’ll get to the Official Batch of 32 teams this weekend some time.

They are:

The Simpsons Movie

Sully

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Turner and Hooch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Only THREE get to move forward, so vote early and, uh, once or any or all! Thank you!