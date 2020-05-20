Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (May 20, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! This week I am lazily featuring an anime that I’ve been meaning to watch but haven’t gotten around to yet, Sing “Yesterday” for Me. Here’s a description of the show if you haven’t heard of it before:

Kei Toume’s eighteen-year youth ensemble classic gets its long-awaited animated adaptation. A story of love and humanity, following four boys and girls trying to live their best lives through hardship and turmoil, in a small town on a private rail line just outside of Shinjuku. Minor misunderstandings lead to big complications, and their various feelings become entangled. A story of daily life lived 49% looking back, 51% looking forward. Crunchyroll

New episodes are simulcast every Saturday on Crunchyroll, and I swear I’m going to actually start watching it any day now. What about you? Have you been watching Sing “Yesterday” for Me? If so, share your thoughts!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

