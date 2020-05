They’re back! These are the four zombies that won’t stay dead. 28 Days Later, the loser with the most votes from Round 4, returns from the dead to even out the contenders.

Some facts about Round 4:

Biggest Slaughter: Night of the Living Dead (65) vs. Day of the Dead (10)

Closest Match: Dawn of the Dead (59) vs. Army of Darkness (15)

