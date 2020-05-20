Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Mishaps (05/20/2020)

I was trying to type up some amusing scenario of hilarious hijinx for the header, but then my brain borked because I’m too exhausted today. Many apologies. But since people probably skip most of the header anyway, that’s hopefully not the end of the world. And otherwise I’ll hopefully be back in shape next week. Unlike my dating life.

Anyway, right: Mishaps! Awkwardness, things which didn’t go as planned and all that good stuff. What are your amusing and/or enlightening anecdotes?

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

