The Monday Politics Thread Wants You to Wash Your Hands

People mostly staying home are still getting Covid-19—here’s the problem and what to do about it
In a press conference May 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 66% of new hospitalizations in New York for Covid-19 were people who had been staying home.
“This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” Cuomo said. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”
The “shocking” data came from a survey of more than 100 New York hospitals and about 1,300 new patients, Cuomo said.
It raises the question: “Of the people who are staying home, how rigorously are they staying at home?” Stephen Morse, professor of epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, who focuses on risk assessment of infectious diseases, tells CNBC Make It.
Wisconsin’s economy is reopening and it’s a hot coronavirus mess. Don’t do what we did.
Some curious photos began rocketing around social media sites Wednesday night — pictures of people in Wisconsin once again in their natural habitat, crammed shoulder to shoulder in bars.Fortunately, the patrons were not drinking shots of flaming Lysol or Cloroxtinis. Unfortunately, there were no masks to be found, and the only thing drinkers were distancing from were their inhibitions. Just hours earlier, the Wisconsin Supreme Court had struck down a statewide “safer at home” order that, among other things, closed “nonessential” businesses and ordered people to stay in their homes, with limited exceptions. The order itself was fairly standard for states across America.
For weeks, Republicans had argued that their lawsuit against the order was needed simply so the legislature could have some say in the reopening plan. “We want not a Democratic plan, not a Republican plan, we want a Wisconsin plan where we’re all working together,” Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said May 7.
But now it appears their plan all along was to thwart any plan. Now that they’ve been granted a seat at the table, Republicans have set the table on fire and thrown it out the window.
