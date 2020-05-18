Recipe Exchange: Breakfast

In a normal world, it can be tough to find the time to cook in the morning, but now that everyone is stuck at home, kitchens have kicked into high gear. So today’s recipe topic: Breakfast. Breakfast recipes vary wildly by region, and with a few simple changes, can be as unique as any dinner entree.

What do you do when you have the time and inclination to cook breakfast? Make something simple or go for the complex? Do you make the Full English? Any tips on how to perfectly poach an egg?

As always, when posting your recipe, please clearly delineate the ingredient list, the directions, and any other helpful notes you might have.

Here’s a couple of recipes from Colonel Mustard’s collection:

Old-Fashioned Baking Powder Biscuits

Ingredients :

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shortening

2/3 – 3/4 cup milk

Directions :

1) Preheat oven to 450° F.

2) In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender or fork, cut in shortening until you have a consistency of course meal.

3) Gradually add the milk, and stir with a fork just until a soft dough forms.

4) Turn dough onto floured surface and sprinkle lightly with flour. Knead gently 10-12 times until no longer sticky. Roll or press the dough to a 1/2-inch thickness and cut with a 2-inch floured cutter.

5) Place biscuits on an ungreased cookie sheet (1/2-inch apart for soft sides or 1-inch apart for crusty sides).

6) Bake at 450° F for 8-12 minutes or until golden brown.

Fried Matzo

Got leftover matzo from Passover? Here’s a tasty way to use it up.

Ingredients :

5 eggs

4 pieces matzo

Vegetable or canola oil

Cinnamon sugar and/or jelly

Directions :

1) Beat the eggs.

2) Soak the matzo under cold running water, then break into chunks into the eggs.

3) Stab and stir the matzo chunks into the eggs with a fork.

4) Heat some oil in a pan, then ladle large pancake-like circles of matzo/eggs into the hot oil.

5) Cook until golden brown on underside, then flip and cook until done.

6) Drain on paper towel, then serve with cinnamon sugar and jelly.

Notes :

-This preparation can easily make more or less; just scale the eggs and matzo appropriately.

-The initial chunks of matzo should be about bite-sized.

