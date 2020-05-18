Albums By The Year: 2009

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

And just like that, we’re already at the end of our first decade in this feature. Personally, i’m not quite ready to let go of this one yet, so i’m pleased to announce that next week’s thread will be an extra-special Albums By The Decade: 2000-2009 edition! But you have all week to put off making that. For now, tell us your 2009 lists and any other scattered thoughts you may have on this year

