Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 9 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 19th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy IX Battle Theme 9 7 Um Jammer Lammy
Keep Your Head Up!
Final Fantasy VIII
Silence and Motion
 8 6 Banjo-Kazooie Gruntilda’s Lair
Banjo-Kazooie Spiral Mountain 5 7 The Pandora Directive
Tex’s Lament (Closing Credits)
Sonic Adventure
Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway
 8 5 Marvel vs Capcom
Spider-Man’s Theme
Final Fantasy VIII Don’t Be Afraid 11 2 Descent 2 Robot Jungle
Medal of Honor Underground
Battle of Monte Cassino
 7 6 The Neverhood
The Neverhood Theme
Super Smash Bros. Dream Land 6 8 Breath of Fire III Do Your Best!
Pokemon Silver/Gold Azalea Town 6 6 Um Jammer Lammy
Fire Fire (PaRappa Version)
Wild Arms 2
Main Title (Instrumental)
 11 3 Goldeneye 007 Antenna Cradle
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Rockvale Temple (Inside)
 5 7 Parasite Eve Main Theme
Final Fantasy Tactics
Character Introductions
 4 7 Threads of Fate
Passing Through the Forest
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Adder Electro (MoonDisc Version)
 7 3 Revelations: Persona Velvet Room
Chrono Cross
Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel
 7 3 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Face (MoonDisc Version)
Final Fantasy VII
The Great North Cave
 5 8 Wild Arms 2
Field: The Barren Lands
Super Mario RPG
Fight Against Smithy
 5 9 Afterlife (LucasArts) Track 6
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Crystal Drops 7 5 Final Fantasy IX South Gate

One tie this time. As much as I’ve been worried about all the Game Boy songs getting swept this round, I have to reward one of the best songs in the entire Parappa oe