Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 9 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 19th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy IX Battle Theme 9 7 Um Jammer Lammy Keep Your Head Up! Final Fantasy VIII Silence and Motion 8 6 Banjo-Kazooie Gruntilda’s Lair Banjo-Kazooie Spiral Mountain 5 7 The Pandora Directive Tex’s Lament (Closing Credits) Sonic Adventure Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway 8 5 Marvel vs Capcom Spider-Man’s Theme Final Fantasy VIII Don’t Be Afraid 11 2 Descent 2 Robot Jungle Medal of Honor Underground Battle of Monte Cassino 7 6 The Neverhood The Neverhood Theme Super Smash Bros. Dream Land 6 8 Breath of Fire III Do Your Best! Pokemon Silver/Gold Azalea Town 6 6 Um Jammer Lammy Fire Fire (PaRappa Version) Wild Arms 2 Main Title (Instrumental) 11 3 Goldeneye 007 Antenna Cradle The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Rockvale Temple (Inside) 5 7 Parasite Eve Main Theme Final Fantasy Tactics Character Introductions 4 7 Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Adder Electro (MoonDisc Version) 7 3 Revelations: Persona Velvet Room Chrono Cross Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel 7 3 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Face (MoonDisc Version) Final Fantasy VII The Great North Cave 5 8 Wild Arms 2 Field: The Barren Lands Super Mario RPG Fight Against Smithy 5 9 Afterlife (LucasArts) Track 6 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Crystal Drops 7 5 Final Fantasy IX South Gate

One tie this time. As much as I’ve been worried about all the Game Boy songs getting swept this round, I have to reward one of the best songs in the entire Parappa oe

