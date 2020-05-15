RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Episode 12 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12!

Last week, the queens showcased their talents in a one-woman show. Crystal Methyd won the challenge, with Jaida Essence Hall and Heidi N. Closet landing in the bottom two. After lipsyncing to Prince’s “1999”, Heidi sashayed away.

This week, the queens perform and record an elaborate musical number inspired by the Las Vegas show, Drag Race Live! Jamal Sims choreographs. Who will impress the judges and make it to the top 4? Let’s find out!

Tonight’s episode is followed by the season finale of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, which is followed by this episode’s edition of Untucked. It’s a full night of drag! Gird your loins!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

