Each of the losers from Rounds 1 and 2 with the most votes have been reanimated for Round 3 of the Avocado’s Favorite Zombie Movie Tournament. This means Day of the Dead and Night of the Comet have returned from the dead.

Some facts about Round 2:

Biggest Slaughter: Shaun of the Dead (56) vs. Evil Dead (13)

Closest Match: Army of Darkness (30) vs. Re-Animator (26)

Will Night of the Comet or Day of the Dead keep coming back or be put down for good?

