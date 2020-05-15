Job Rants Thread – 5/15/2020 – Working From Home Edition VIII: – The Destruction of Jared-Syn

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

As per CNN, another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week; with that number not expected to go down any time soon. I know that we try to keep it light, here, but I do really hope that everyone out there’s doing well; and, if you’re not working in the traditional sense, you’re at least keeping your mind and body working in other ways. Take me for instance: when I’m not entering in mindless clusters of data, debating the merits of getting masked and gloved up for the simple act of getting an energy drink, or, um, sleeping, I’m doing…This!

This is fun, shut up.

Anyway, with the balance of the average work/home life in cosmic freefall, how are you all managing to keep to a schedule? Are your employers clockwatchers, or are the pretty trusting of you to get everything done? For those of you currently in limbo, for God’s sake, how’s it going?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Balance is important in all things, but never so much as now.

