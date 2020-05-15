Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 8 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Saturday, May 16th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Hyrule Field
|11
|4
|Soul Edge
|Asian Dawn
|Pokemon Pinball
|
Gengar Stage (Gengar in the Graveyard)
|4
|9
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Comet (MoonDisc Version)
|Einhander
|Thermosphere
|6
|6
|SaGa Frontier II
|
Feldschlacht III (Battle 3)
|Mario Kart 64
|Toad’s Turnpike
|11
|5
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Carrotus
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Instructor Mooselini’s Car Rap
|13
|3
|Interstate ’76
|
Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother
|Bushido Blade
|
Hiding in Shadow
|9
|3
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Pure a Stream
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|
Majora’s Incarnation
|10
|5
|DX-Ball 2
|Orbital Flower
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Windmill Hut
|10
|7
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Please, Give Me The Power Of God (MoonDisc Version)
|Final Fantasy VII
|
Flowers Blooming In The Church
|10
|7
|Interstate ’76
|
Interstate ’76 Theme
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Rocket Hideout
|3
|9
|Enemy Zero
|Battle
|Grandia
|Theme
|7
|6
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version)
|Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn)
|Special Stage
|8
|7
|Super Smash Bros.
|Kongo Jungle
|Super Mario 64
|Slide
|8
|7
|Deus Ex
|Enemy Within
|Sonic Adventure
|
Mechanical Resonance…for Final Egg
|4
|9
|Paper Mario
|Battle Fanfare
|Final Fantasy VII
|Chocobo Theme
|10
|2
|Final Fantasy VII
|Who… Are You?
|SaGa Frontier
|
Last Battle ~Asellus~
|6
|6
|Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
|
Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2)
Two matches come before us here in the Kingdom of Ties. My divine will is as follows: Einhander – Thermosphere shall triumph over SaGa Frontier II – Feldshlacht III (Battle 3), and Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) – Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2) stands victorious over SaGa Frontier – Last Battle ~Asellus~. Now, get out of my sight!