Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 8 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Hyrule Field 11 4 Soul Edge Asian Dawn
Pokemon Pinball
Gengar Stage (Gengar in the Graveyard)
 4 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Comet (MoonDisc Version)
Einhander Thermosphere 6 6 SaGa Frontier II
Feldschlacht III (Battle 3)
Mario Kart 64 Toad’s Turnpike 11 5 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Carrotus
PaRappa the Rapper
Instructor Mooselini’s Car Rap
 13 3 Interstate ’76
Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother
Bushido Blade
Hiding in Shadow
 9 3 Star Ocean: The Second Story Pure a Stream
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Majora’s Incarnation
 10 5 DX-Ball 2 Orbital Flower
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Windmill Hut 10 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Please, Give Me The Power Of God (MoonDisc Version)
Final Fantasy VII
Flowers Blooming In The Church
 10 7 Interstate ’76
Interstate ’76 Theme
Pokemon Red/Blue Rocket Hideout 3 9 Enemy Zero Battle
Grandia Theme 7 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version)
Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Special Stage 8 7 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle
Super Mario 64 Slide 8 7 Deus Ex Enemy Within
Sonic Adventure
Mechanical Resonance…for Final Egg
 4 9 Paper Mario Battle Fanfare
Final Fantasy VII Chocobo Theme 10 2 Final Fantasy VII Who… Are You?
SaGa Frontier
Last Battle ~Asellus~
 6 6 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2)

Two matches come before us here in the Kingdom of Ties. My divine will is as follows: Einhander – Thermosphere shall triumph over SaGa Frontier II – Feldshlacht III (Battle 3), and Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) – Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2) stands victorious over SaGa Frontier – Last Battle ~Asellus~. Now, get out of my sight!