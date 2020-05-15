Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 8 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Saturday, May 16th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Hyrule Field 11 4 Soul Edge Asian Dawn Pokemon Pinball Gengar Stage (Gengar in the Graveyard) 4 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Comet (MoonDisc Version) Einhander Thermosphere 6 6 SaGa Frontier II Feldschlacht III (Battle 3) Mario Kart 64 Toad’s Turnpike 11 5 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Carrotus PaRappa the Rapper Instructor Mooselini’s Car Rap 13 3 Interstate ’76 Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother Bushido Blade Hiding in Shadow 9 3 Star Ocean: The Second Story Pure a Stream The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Majora’s Incarnation 10 5 DX-Ball 2 Orbital Flower The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Windmill Hut 10 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Please, Give Me The Power Of God (MoonDisc Version) Final Fantasy VII Flowers Blooming In The Church 10 7 Interstate ’76 Interstate ’76 Theme Pokemon Red/Blue Rocket Hideout 3 9 Enemy Zero Battle Grandia Theme 7 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version) Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Special Stage 8 7 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle Super Mario 64 Slide 8 7 Deus Ex Enemy Within Sonic Adventure Mechanical Resonance…for Final Egg 4 9 Paper Mario Battle Fanfare Final Fantasy VII Chocobo Theme 10 2 Final Fantasy VII Who… Are You? SaGa Frontier Last Battle ~Asellus~ 6 6 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2)

Two matches come before us here in the Kingdom of Ties. My divine will is as follows: Einhander – Thermosphere shall triumph over SaGa Frontier II – Feldshlacht III (Battle 3), and Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) – Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2) stands victorious over SaGa Frontier – Last Battle ~Asellus~. Now, get out of my sight!

