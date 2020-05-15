Friday New Music 5/15

It’s Friday! Can you believe its Friday again? Sure you can. There’s of course new music! And this week there’s new music I’m real excited about – Charli XCX is releasing her “4th” album, written and recorded during her time in quarantine. Without digging too much, it looks like the heavy collaborative threat was a bit of a red herring, as these look like 11 all new songs with her the solo performer. Give it a listen if you want to know what Sloot, Bresson and I are shouting about for the next few months.

We’ve also got the fifth album from Perfume Genius that I’m incredibly excited for. I haven’t heard any of the singles off it yet, but, he’s always appointment music for me. His last album No Shape was one of the bests of 2017 and I cannot wait to hear this one as well. There’s also a new Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, which, honestly is super underrated as far as band names go – it rules. I loved the hell out of Thao’s last album, and “Bag Of Hammers” is legit one of my favorite all time songs. Very excited to hear this one too.

New stuff as well from Retirement Party (lo-fi indie-rock stuff) that I’m looking forward to, a new Jason Isbell, something new from The Magnetic Fields, plus a ton more. Here’s a fuller list, borrowed gently from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else – enjoy!

— ACxDC – Satan Is King

— Adé – wyd after? EP

— Aksak Maboul – Figures

— Alma – Have U Seen Her?

— Arthur – Hair of the Dog

— Ashtar – Kaikuja

— Bearcubs – Early Hours

— Ben de la Cour – Shadow Land

— Between the Buried and Me – Between the Buried and Me (Vinyl Reissue)

— Billy Polo – Halfway Dub

— Bloods – Seattle EP

— Bon Jovi – Bon Jovi 2020

— Brian Landrus – For Now

— Brudini – From Darkness, Light

— Call Me Malcolm – Me Myself and Something Else

— Callum Beattie – People Like Us

— Cayo Coco – A Beautiful Moon EP

— Champlin Williams Friestedt (feat. members of Toto and Chicago) – II

— Charli XCX – How I’m Feeling Now

— Chase Rice – The Album Part II

— Chatham County Line – Strange Fascination

— Chemtrails – The Peculiar Smell of the Inevitable

— CLT DRP – Without the Eyes

— Cody Lovaas – Pull Out Couch EP

— The Coo – Amsterdam Moon EP

— CPR (feat. David Crosby) – CPR (Reissue)

— CPR (feat. David Crosby) – Just Live Gravity (Reissue)

— CPR (feat. David Crosby) – Live at Cuesta College (Reissue)

— CPR (feat. David Crosby) – Live at the Wiltern (Reissue)

— David Åhlén – My Face Will Shine EP

— David Bowie – LiveAndWell.com

— The Dears – Lovers Rock

— Devangelic – Erestu

— Dijon – How Do You Feel About Getting Married?

— Dining With Dogs – The Problem With Friends

— Dusty Kid – A Raver’s Diary (Reissue)

— Einsturzende Neubauten – Alles in Allem

— Emily Wells – In the Dark Moving

— Erroll Garner – Magician (Reissue)

— Fellahin Fall – Tar A-Kan

— Firewind – Firewind

— fish narc – WiLDFiRE

— Formless Master and Bayht Lahm – No Chords Barred

— Frank Sinatra – Nice ‘N’ Easy: 60th Anniversary Edition (Digital Release)

— Frythm – Flow

— Future – High Off Life

— The Gathering – Mandylion (Reissue)

— Giantess – Big Woman

— Glenn Thomas – Reassure Me There’s A Window

— Go For Gold – Color Me EP

— Golden Retriever and Chuck Johnson – Rain Shadow

— Goldfrapp – Supernature (Vinyl Reissue)

— Grand Massive – 4

— Gretchen Peters – The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury

— Handsome Ghost – Some Still Morning

— Hania Rani – Home

— Hanni El Khatib – Flight

— Henry Jamison – Tourism EP

— Heron – Time Immemorial

— Horisont – Sudden Death

— Hot Nuns – Rude, Dumb & Anxious

— I’m Glad It’s You – Every Sun, Every Moon

— In Memoirs – Hope, Fear & Fashion

— In the Company of Serpents – Lux

— Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Reunions

— The Jerry Cans – Echoes

— Jerry Paper – Abracadabra

— Jess Williamson – Sorceress

— Jim White and Marisa Anderson – The Quickening

— Joe Wong – Nite Creatures

— Jon Balke – Discourses

— Jonah Mutono – GERG

— Josef Savant – Modern Anxiety

— Joshua Crumbly – Rise

— Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Mosaic of Transformation

— Kamasi Washington – Music From Becoming

— KennyHoopla – how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?// EP

— The Keep – Andra EP

— Key Elements – Key Elements

— Lesley Barth – Big Time Baby

— Lila Iké – The ExPerience EP

— Liturgy – H.A.Q.Q. (Physical Release)

— Luke Rathborne – Again

— Luke Schneider – Altar of Harmony

— Madness – Our House: The Very Best of Madness

— The Magnetic Fields – Quickies

— Mare Berger – The Moon is Always Full

— Mark Fredson – Going to the Movies

— Marshall Chapman – Songs I Can’t Live Without

— Mei River – Tall Trees That Never Fell EP

— Moneybagg Yo – Time Served (Deluxe Edition)

— Moses Sumney – græ

— Mosaic MSC – HUMAN

— Mourning [A] BLKstar – The Cycle

— Nahko and Medicine For the People – Take Your Power Back

— Nick Hakim – Will This Make Me Good

— Night Stone – Night Stone

— Niika – Close But Not Too Close

— Noah Cyrus – The End of Everything EP

— Non Canon – Non Canon II

— Off Road Minivan – Swan Dive

— Okkultokrati – La Ilden Lyse

— ONR – Must Stop EP

— Orions Belte – 600m per Minute EP

— Overrider – cyc|er

— Paradise Lost – Obsidian

— Pasquale Grasso – Solo Bud Powell

— Pattern-Seeking Animals – Prehensile Tales

— Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

— Phillip Sollmann – Monophonie

— Polo G – The GOAT

— Porcelain Raft – Come Rain

— Poté – Rose II EP

— Powfu – poems of the past EP

— Priya Darshini – Periphery

— Public Practice – Gentle Grip

— Ravenscry – 100

— Retirement Party – Runaway Dog

— River of Souls – Usurper

— Rose City Band – Summerlong

— Roy Woods – Dem Times

— Ruthie Foster – Live at the Paramount

— Sam Tinnesz – Warplanes EP

— Seb Wildblood – Hazy House EP

— Selah Sue – Bedroom EP

— She Hates Emotions – Melancholic Maniac

— Sheff G – One And Only

— Shrapnel – Palace For the Insane

— Skuldpadda – Commitment

— Sleaford Mods – All That Glue

— Smokey Brights – I Love You But Damn

— Sparks – A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip

— Spirit Fest – Mirage Mirage

— Stinky – Of Lost Things

— The Sweet Water Warblers – The Dream That Holds This Child

— Taali – Were You Busy Writing Your Heart Out? EP

— Ten Kills the Pack – Force Majeure EP

— The Tesky Brothers – Live at the Forum

— Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Temple

— Them Moose Rush – Dancing Maze

— Thor De Force – The Build

— Throwing Bricks – What Will Be Lost

— Tiësto – The London Sessions

— Tim Stine – Fresh Demons

— Tithe – Penance

— Travis Denning – Beer’s Better Cold EP

— Tremendous – Relentless

— Two Fingers (Amon Tobin) – Fight! Fight! Fight!

— Tyrant – Hereafter

— Unburnt – Procession

— Various Artists – Scoob! The Album

— Vernon Jane – The Ritual of Love Making

— Vladislav Delay, Sly Dunbar, and Robbie Shakespeare – 500-Push-Up

— Voodoo Gods – The Divinity of Blood

— Wailin Storms – Rattle

— Waylon Jennings – The Outlaw Performance

— Willie Nile – New York at Night

— WurlD – Afrosoul EP

— Yair Elazar Glotman & Mats Erlandsson – Emante

— Yung Lean – Starz

— Zach Aaron – Fill Dirt Wanted

— Zeshan B – Melismatic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...