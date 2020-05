Season 1 Episode 7 of the Franchise Festival podcast is out now and it covers the history of The Legend of Zelda‘s infamously bad CD-i spinoffs! We played them so you don’t have to. We also open with a discussion about dead franchises that we think should make a comeback.

Check it out on your favorite podcast app or on our website. Feel free to let us know if you have any questions, suggestions, etc. Thanks for listening!

