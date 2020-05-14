You Talking Trek to Me?

Distant Origin

The A-Story: DINOSAURS IN SPACE!!!!!!!!!!!!!.

Boldly going where no dinosaur has gone before.

Not safe for work dino shot:

I’m currently rewatching Voyager, and it’s been so long since I’ve seen the show, I’m finding out that I really don’t remember what happens in most of the episodes. And in watching this episode, I find that continues to be true.

So I really don’t remember that super-dinos evolved on Earth. Or “Saurians!”

Ok, come on now, Trek writers…

But also: Dino-scientist (DINOTIST!) is doubted by government and others who don’t want to know the truth. Woof! This one hits closer to home than I would have thought! I mean, it’s very obviously a metaphor of Galileo and the Catholic Church, but it’s good (not really) to see the same thing keep happening in history.

In the end, it’s a very Trek episode. Old school in a lot of ways. Nice moral play that’s also a metaphor that’s still relevant. Trek has done similar stories better, but this one is perfectly cromulent addition to the metaphor episodes.

Also, don’t dox me, Voyager:

The B-Story: None really, but I would have like to have seen more of “Voyager Park,” as dinos hunt Paris and Tuvok, and then for some reason Laura Dern shows up.

Favorite Dialogue:

What can I say, I’m a sucker for a Picardian speech:

CHAKOTAY: I’ve had the opportunity over the last few days to learn something about your culture, your great accomplishments. Consider the breakthrough into Transwarp, an incredible achievement, and yet, your ancient Doctrine predicted terrible disasters if it were even attempted. That held your race back for millennia, until someone took a chance and challenged that prediction. They succeeded, and your society entered a new chapter of exploration, and your Doctrine was changed accordingly. I know from the history of my own planet that change is difficult. New ideas are often greeted with scepticism, even fear. But sometimes those ideas are accepted, and when they are progress is made. Eyes are opened.

Favorite Technobabble:

TUVOK: Fascinating. This alien device is apparently pushing the apple slightly out of phase with our space-time continuum.

Oh Star Trek…

