Canada’s Drag Race: Cast Reveal Discussion Thread

The cast of the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race was unveiled earlier today! The season features twelve fierce queens vying for the crown. The show is co-hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model Stacey McKenzie.

Canada’s Drag Race premieres July 2nd on the Crave Network! It will also air in the US and select territories on WOW Presents Plus on the same date. Check out press photos and interviews with the queens below:

Anastarzia Anaquway (37, East York, ON)

Anastarzia has won more than 15 pageants including Miss Canada International, Miss Gay Toronto, and she is the reigning Miss Black Continental at Large. Her drag is inspired by her Caribbean roots and is heavily influenced by the American drag pageant scene.

BOA (24, Toronto, ON)

Her drag name “BOA” is actually her real last name and nickname growing up. BOA is also an acronym for “B**** on Arrival.” Although she doesn’t consider herself a comedy queen, she tends to grab attention of her audiences with goofy mannerisms and quick wit on a mic, but put her in a 3-inch block heel and she’ll high kick and cartwheel!

Ilona Verley (24, Vancouver, BC)

Ilona Verley is a two-spirit indigenous artist who grew up Nlaka’pamux and strives to be the representation she wished she had seen growing up watching mainstream media. Ilona is always serving monochromatic head to toe pastel looks and has a strong social media presence.

Jimbo (36, Victoria, BC)

Jimbo has a background in clowning and loves to incorporate elements of that into her drag. As a cabaret performer, Jimbo loves standup and singing and wants to showcase that side of drag. She likes her audience to find laughter in the uncomfortable.

Juice Boxx (30, Toronto, ON)

Juice Boxx is bright, bubbly, sinful, and sexy, and always adds a little bit of spice. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts – Visual Arts from the University of Windsor and a Diploma of Makeup Artistry and Special FX from CMU.

Kiara (22, Montreal, QC)

Kiara recently quit her job and put school on pause to focus full-time on drag. Kiara is one of very few queens of color in the Québec drag scene. She is proud to represent her community.

Kyne (21, Kitchener, ON)

Kyne is a YouTube star with more than 100,000 subscribers to her channel, which focuses on her love for makeup, costumes, hair, and art. Kyne was introduced to the divas from the karaoke machine, where she and her family loved to sing Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

Lemon (24, New York City, NY by way of Toronto, ON)

Lemon was chosen by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour to be one of the models in her New York Fashion Week collaboration with Opening Ceremony. Lemon wants to bring the NYC Drag Scene influence to Canada.

Priyanka (28, Toronto, ON)

She is no stranger to the camera, having worked as a kids TV host for years before she switched to a full-time career in drag. She graced the cover of Toronto’s NOW Magazine in 2019 when she was voted Favorite Toronto Drag Queen by their readers.

Rita Baga (32, Montreal, QC)

Rita Baga is very involved in the LGBTQ+ community in Montréal and has been a driving force as part of the bid committee that submitted the city for World Pride 2023. Rita has also been a part of many TV shows in Quebec.

Scarlett Bobo (29, Toronto, ON)

Scarlett Bobo created and produces Empire’s Ball, a drag competition which she uses as a platform to talk about community needs and to inspire the younger generation of queer youth. Scarlett went to circus school because she was bored! She learned to eat fire, light herself on fire, and perform aerial skills.

Tynomi Banks (38, Toronto, ON)

Tynomi is known as the Dancing Queen of Toronto; she is one of the most celebrated drag queens in the city. “Tynomi Banks is fun, flirty, and fashionable. She will entertain you, all the while stealing your man in plain sight and you won’t even realize it’s happening.”

What do you think of the cast? Which queens left the biggest first impression on you? Sound off in the comments below!

