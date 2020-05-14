Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which musical group/act would you like to see be used for your favorite show?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, MAY 14TH, 2020:

Cooped Up Series Premiere (Crackle)

How To Get Away With Murder Series Finale (ABC)

Katy Keene Season Finale (The CW)

National Theatre At Home: Barber Shop Chronicles (YouTube)

Restaurant Impossible Season Premiere (Food)

Station 19 Season Finale (ABC)

Tempted By Danger (LMN)

The Misery Index Season Premiere (TBS)

Yum & Yummer Season Premiere (Cooking)

FRIDAY, MAY 15TH, 2020:

Basketball County: In The Water (Showtime)

Battlebots (Discovery)

Chichipatos (Netflix)

Engaged To A Psycho (LMN)

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix)

Inhuman Resources (Dérapages) (Netflix)

It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer (Disney+)

Magic For Humans (Netflix)

Masters Of Illusion Season Premiere (The CW)

She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Blacklist Season Finale (NBC)

The Great (Hulu)

The Last Narc (Amazon)

White Lines (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MAY 16TH, 2020:

Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020

How To Train Your Husband (Hallmark)

Killer Twin (Lifetime)

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix)

The Queen And The Conquistador (Netflix)

SUNDAY, MAY 17TH, 2020:

American Idol Season Finale (ABC)

America’s Funniest Videos @ Home (ABC)

An American Aristocrat’s Guide To Great Estates Series Premiere (Smithsonian)

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist And Seek (HMM)

Batwoman Season Finale )The CW)

Beverly Hills 90210: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz)

Beverly Hills Dog Show (NBC)

Hightown Series Premiere (Starz) – [first look]

Naked & Afraid Season Finale (Discovery)

Private Lives Of The Monarchs (Smithsonian)

Snowpiercer Series Premiere (TNT)

Supergirl Season Finale (The CW)

Taylor Swift City Of Lover Concert (ABC)

The Au Pair Nightmare (Lifetime)

The Simpsons Season Finale (Fox)

Touched By Romance (Up)

MONDAY, MAY 18TH, 2020:

Dead Still Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

Listen To Your Heart Season Finale (ABC)

The Big Flower Fight Series Premiere (Netflix)

Private Lives Of The Monarchs (Smithsonian)

Sell This House! Season Premiere (fyi)

Stargirl Series Premiere (DC Universe)

TUESDAY, MAY 19TH, 2020:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Stargirl Series Premiere (The CW)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

The Genetic Detective Series Premiere (ABC)

The Story Of Soaps (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20TH. 2020:

At Home With Amy Sedaris Season Premiere (truTV)

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix)

Dinosaur Cold Case (Smithsonian)

Jay Leno’s Garage Season Premiere (CNBC)

Man Fire Food Season Premiere (Cooking)

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam (Lifetime)

Nature: Spy In The Wild 2 (PBS)

Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix)

The 100 Season Premiere (The CW)

Ultimate Tag Series Premiere (Fox)

