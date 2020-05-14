30 Day Comic Book Challenge Day 23: Dream Team-Up

Similar to my view on the whole dream versus match, I don’t have a heck of a lot here to be honest. I’ve seen so many permutations of characters going at it over the years and then team-ups later on, combinations across publishers and so forth that there’s no real novelty to it. In fact, I’d love to see more books not do guest appearances and team ups. I grew up reading part of the old Marvel Team-Up series and saw the way that certain Batman books largely operated as that. I thoroughly loved the Brave and the Bold animated series with its team ups as well.

But not much really gets me when it comes to this because a large percentage of what I read is outside of the usual shared universe system. Now, I could say give me a Skottie Young Walking Dead book and that’s a team up I’d like to see. I’d love to see a month where creators swap books entirely and just do something weird and out of place with creative teams playing with characters that they never would ordinarily. That’s probably the only kind of team-up of sorts that I’d like to see these days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...