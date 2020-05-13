Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: books with the worst starts, but are rewarding to get through. Or as HiKermie put it so elegantly, “the first few pages felt like a bad trailer for the rest of the book.”

hat tip to Thomas the Fifth via HiKermie

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

5/20: adaptations

5/27: sorta adaptations (spin on the source material or spotlight on secondary characters)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

