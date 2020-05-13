Books

The Book Nook

Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: books with the worst starts, but are rewarding to get through. Or as HiKermie put it so elegantly, “the first few pages felt like a bad trailer for the rest of the book.”

hat tip to Thomas the Fifth via HiKermie

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:
5/20: adaptations
5/27: sorta adaptations (spin on the source material or spotlight on secondary characters)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.