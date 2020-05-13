Shwarzenegger: The Finale

I guess this won’t be too much of a surprise, but The Governator’s Signature role trounced it’s competition.

And now we find out which one is the more favored one.

Personally, I saw the original on HBO back in the day, and that this was one totally rad flick. Halloween as an action flick is a perfect description.

The sequel premiered when I worked as an AMC Theaters staff member in the early 90’s. I distinctly remember taking my Dad and Brother to see it on the Big Screen (650 seats) at AMC Esquire in St. Louis, Missouri.

So, who’s it gonna be? Good Robot or Bad Robot?

