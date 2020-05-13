Favorite Zombie Movie Tournament (Round 2)

These zombie movies just can’t be stopped and keep coming back for more. Welcome to Round 2 of the Avocado’s Favorite Zombie Movie Tournament.

Some facts about Round 1:

Biggest Slaughter: Shaun of the Dead (61) vs. Dead Snow (4)

Closest Match: 28 Weeks Later (23) vs. Fido (21)

Most Votes Received: Shaun of the Dead (61)

Least Votes Received: Land of the Dead (4) and Dead Snow (4)

Don’t panic if your favorite has been eliminated. The loser with the highest votes in both Round 1 and 2 will be reanimated for a chance at the competition. This means Night of the Comet will be returning from the dead.

