Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 6 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, May 14th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Gerudo Valley
|16
|2
|Super Smash Bros.
|Planet Zebes
|Wipeout
|Cold Comfort
|10
|2
|Mischief Makers
|Hurry!
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
Festival of Servants
|13
|1
|Bahamut Lagoon
|
Orerusu Salvation Army
|Chrono Cross
|Jellyfish Sea
|9
|8
|Tetris Attack
|Boss stage
|Wild Arms
|Town Theme
|12
|3
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Lavender Town
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Vs Champion
|1
|15
|Mario Kart 64
|Rainbow Road
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Marble Gallery
|10
|6
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|One More Win
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
I’m Waiting for the Night
|9
|3
|Xenogears
|
The Beginning and the End
|Grim Fandango
|
The Bone Wagon
|9
|8
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Ikana Valley
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|Miracle Matter
|7
|9
|Xenogears
|
Singing of the Gentle Wind
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Song of Healing
|15
|2
|Bomberman Hero
|Zip
|Final Fantasy VII
|Aerith’s Theme
|9
|5
|Guilty Gear
|
Meet Again (Justice Theme)
|Final Fantasy VII
|Fighting
|13
|3
|Um Jammer Lammy
|
Fright Flight (Lammy Version)
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Ovelia’s Theme
|10
|8
|Super Mario RPG
|Rose Town
|Super Mario RPG
|
And My Name’s Bukki (Booster)
|11
|4
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|
Mountainmen’s Song
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|
Bland Logo – Title Back
|8
|6
|The Last Express
|End Titles