Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 6 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, May 14th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gerudo Valley 16 2 Super Smash Bros. Planet Zebes Wipeout Cold Comfort 10 2 Mischief Makers Hurry! Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Festival of Servants 13 1 Bahamut Lagoon Orerusu Salvation Army Chrono Cross Jellyfish Sea 9 8 Tetris Attack Boss stage Wild Arms Town Theme 12 3 Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town Pokemon Red/Blue Vs Champion 1 15 Mario Kart 64 Rainbow Road Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Marble Gallery 10 6 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win Moon: Remix RPG Adventure I’m Waiting for the Night 9 3 Xenogears The Beginning and the End Grim Fandango The Bone Wagon 9 8 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Ikana Valley Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Miracle Matter 7 9 Xenogears Singing of the Gentle Wind The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Song of Healing 15 2 Bomberman Hero Zip Final Fantasy VII Aerith’s Theme 9 5 Guilty Gear Meet Again (Justice Theme) Final Fantasy VII Fighting 13 3 Um Jammer Lammy Fright Flight (Lammy Version) Final Fantasy Tactics Ovelia’s Theme 10 8 Super Mario RPG Rose Town Super Mario RPG And My Name’s Bukki (Booster) 11 4 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Mountainmen’s Song Final Fantasy Tactics Bland Logo – Title Back 8 6 The Last Express End Titles

