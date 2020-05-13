Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 6 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, May 14th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gerudo Valley 16 2 Super Smash Bros. Planet Zebes
Wipeout Cold Comfort 10 2 Mischief Makers Hurry!
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Festival of Servants
 13 1 Bahamut Lagoon
Orerusu Salvation Army
Chrono Cross Jellyfish Sea 9 8 Tetris Attack Boss stage
Wild Arms Town Theme 12 3 Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town
Pokemon Red/Blue Vs Champion 1 15 Mario Kart 64 Rainbow Road
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Marble Gallery 10 6 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
I’m Waiting for the Night
 9 3 Xenogears
The Beginning and the End
Grim Fandango
The Bone Wagon
 9 8 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Ikana Valley
Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Miracle Matter 7 9 Xenogears
Singing of the Gentle Wind
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Song of Healing 15 2 Bomberman Hero Zip
Final Fantasy VII Aerith’s Theme 9 5 Guilty Gear
Meet Again (Justice Theme)
Final Fantasy VII Fighting 13 3 Um Jammer Lammy
Fright Flight (Lammy Version)
Final Fantasy Tactics Ovelia’s Theme 10 8 Super Mario RPG Rose Town
Super Mario RPG
And My Name’s Bukki (Booster)
 11 4 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
Mountainmen’s Song
Final Fantasy Tactics
Bland Logo – Title Back
 8 6 The Last Express End Titles

 