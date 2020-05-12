Movies

Best “Best Picture” Tournament Round 5 – And Then There Were 8

We are in the quarter finals of finding what is really the best Best Picture winner ever! As determined by members of The Avocado. 8 films have gone through trials and tribulations to get to the quarter-finals, but the battle isn’t over yet.

But before we begin, let’s acknowledge the films that have lost in Round 4:

  • The Apartment
  • No Country For Old Men
  • On the Waterfront
  • The Godfather Part II
  • The Bridge On the River Kwai
  • Unforgiven
  • Moonlight
  • It Happened One Night

As always, voting ends in 48 hours. Have fun!