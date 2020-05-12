Best “Best Picture” Tournament Round 5 – And Then There Were 8

We are in the quarter finals of finding what is really the best Best Picture winner ever! As determined by members of The Avocado. 8 films have gone through trials and tribulations to get to the quarter-finals, but the battle isn’t over yet.
But before we begin, let’s acknowledge the films that have lost in Round 4:
- The Apartment
- No Country For Old Men
- On the Waterfront
- The Godfather Part II
- The Bridge On the River Kwai
- Unforgiven
- Moonlight
- It Happened One Night
As always, voting ends in 48 hours. Have fun!