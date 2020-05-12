Best “Best Picture” Tournament Round 5 – And Then There Were 8

We are in the quarter finals of finding what is really the best Best Picture winner ever! As determined by members of The Avocado. 8 films have gone through trials and tribulations to get to the quarter-finals, but the battle isn’t over yet.

But before we begin, let’s acknowledge the films that have lost in Round 4:

The Apartment

No Country For Old Men

On the Waterfront

The Godfather Part II

The Bridge On the River Kwai

Unforgiven

Moonlight

It Happened One Night

As always, voting ends in 48 hours. Have fun!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...