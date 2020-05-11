The Gardening Thread Wakes Up

Come show off your green thumb, Avocados! Garden vicariously through others! Or just start your week off right by looking at pretty growing things.

For anyone joining us for the first time, this is a place for people to talk about (and share pics of) their gardening and landscaping projects. It’s also a good place to ask questions if you have any.

Housekeeping note: I’m told it’s… May already? Time has no meaning. Anyway, figured it was a good time to bring the thread back. Everybody’s stuck at home, may as well do some gardening! Last year the thread would usually go up on Monday mornings, but I’m open to suggestions on that.



My dandelion farm aka front lawn

Asparagus came up early, this is my first harvest from May 1st!

Started 14 tomato plants this year. I have room for 6…

Gardening related because Violet is named after a flower and loves being outside

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...