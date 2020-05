The top 32 nominations have been reanimated for the first round of the Favorite Zombie Tournament. The following contenders show no sign of slowing down and are ready to lay waste; with your help of course.

Some facts about our top contenders:

Most Votes Received: Shaun of the Dead (37)

Oldest Movie: Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959)

Newest Movie: Train to Busan (2016)

So cast your votes and make sure your favorite zombies keep coming back…for Round 2.

