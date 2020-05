Took most of the week off because I was writing trivia for my local pub and working on a couple other things. And I’m cheaping out today by recycling one of my rounds from last night. But it was kind of a fun one, so why not?

Identify each film below from the digitally manipulated image.

Answers The Notebook Shazam Bridesmaids The Shape of Water Friday [collapse]

