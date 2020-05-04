WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Final Chapter

Date and Time: Unknown

Gilda doesn’t make it to breakfast the next morning. You weren’t expecting her to, but a heavy weight settles in your gut as you stare at her empty chair.

Gilda Joyce (May) is dead. She was an Ordinary Guest (Vanilla Town).

“Olivia,” your voice is small as you call her attention. “Where is everybody else?”

“They all decided to leave the manor,” Olivia answers smoothly. “They thought it best not to be a bother by announcing their departure.”

Convince me. [collapse]

“No.”

You stand up abruptly from the dining table, surprised at your own courage. “Too many things don’t add up. Something terrible is happening to all of us.”

You glance at the remaining guests at the table. Shaggy, the Pug Lady, and Edith. They all have a faraway look on their faces, content to spend forever in the halls of Lupine Manor. You know that you have to fight this battle alone.

“Then leave,” Olivia says. “Just like Annie did.”

“The house won’t let me leave!”

Backed into a corner, you lunge for a knife from the table. You can still save the other guests. You can’t be the last one alive. You just can’t.

You know you can’t kill Olivia, but instinct tells you–that same instinct that got you invited here in the first place–that one of the others is part of the house. If you make the right choice here, you and the remaining two might be strong enough to escape Lupine Manor.

DAY 11 EVENT No event today. [collapse]

FACTIONS TOWN 16 2 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests

1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) WOLVES 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if in vestigated.)

vestigated.) 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

3 1 Vanilla Wol ves f – Manor Ghost s Wolves have the combined ab ility to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row. SERIAL KILLERS 2 Serial Killers – Religious Fanatics (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) [collapse]

RULES Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.

Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.

Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.

The header will always indicate through flavor text which faction/s killed a player. Feel free to ask for clarification if the header is unclear.

NO EDITING COMMENTS.

Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility. [collapse]

PLAYERS Louie – Shaggy Hoho – Jason Voorhees VANILLA TOWN Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanity SERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma (replaced by Goat for one night phase) VANILLA TOWN Grump – Nanami Tsukino VANILLA TOWN Cop – Troy McClure TOWN JAILKEEPER Lindsay – Willow VANILLA TOWN Indy – Father Lankester Merrin WOLF ROLE COP Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the stars VANILLA TOWN Side – Wirt TOWN COP May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic VANILLA TOWN malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe Hicks – Personification of In Search of Colour VANILLA TOWN Gramps – That Guy TOWN DOCTOR Raven – Jenny with the ribbon VANILLA TOWN MLA – Eleanor Vance TOWN VIGILANTE abstractnoun/Goat – Black Philip VANILLA TOWN Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost WOLF SPY Ralph – The Chessmaster VANILLA TOWN Jake – Freddie the skeleton VANILLA TOWN Creeper – Talky Tina VANILLA TOWN dw/Emm – Annie VANILLA TOWN Pug Lady – The Pug Lady! sagittariuskim – The Box Ghost VANILLA WOLF Affogato/April – Forgetful Tom Hanks VANILLA TOWN Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson – VANILLA WOLF Britta – Jonas the Cat – SERIAL KILLER [collapse]

HALL ASSIGNMENTS YELLOW Side Indy Hicks Hoho Pug Lady abstractnoun/Goat2.0 Thoughts Britta Jude GREEN Cop Jake MLA spooky/Goat1.0 dw/Emm Grump Affogato/April Lindsay Owen BLUE Ralph May Tiff Raven malthusc Kim Creeper Louie Gramps [collapse]

TWILIGHT IS AT 11AM PST/2PM EST ON TUESDAY, MAY 5

