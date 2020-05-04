Make The Sequel Trilogy Better!

Over the past 15-20 years since the prequel trilogy ended, I’ve seen a lot of content on the internet devoted to how the Star Wars prequels could have been better. And in so many ways, the ideas I’ve seen were much better than the final product we ended up with.

So now that the sequel trilogy has been over for a while, I’m interested in seeing what y’all think could have been done better. Like the PT, the ST had a lot of potential that, in my mind, was squandered by numerous factors, and I think there are parts that could have worked and parts that should have been forgotten.

So how would you “fix” them? Not change a thing? Keep the characters? New characters? Set them in a different time than what we got?

What would you do?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...