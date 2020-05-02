Werewolf 122 – Drag Race Season 122 Signups

Two weeks ago you got the call. So you frantically texted every designer you know, crammed every dress and wig you had into two suitcases, and headed out to L.A. and the WOW Studios.

And now you’re here. You’ve put on your best drag, and you’re about to sashay into the work room, look straight into the lens of the camera and utter your catchphrase. You know, the one you’ve been thinking about twenty-four hours a day for the past two weeks.

You’ll participate in a series of challenges that will test your Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent. You’ll be pushed to the edge, out of your comfort zone and into the mindfuck that is Drag Race.

Are you ready?

Come on and sissy that walk!

FACTIONS: THE BOOGERS (16 TOWN) LATRICE ROYALE (TOWN COP) – “She is large and in charge, chunky, yet funky. Bold and Beautiful baby.” Latrice submits a target each night to be investigated. Town and unaffiliated players return as “Booger,” Wolves return as “Heather” (except for Sharon Needles). She cannot target the same player two nights in a row.

(TOWN COP) – “She is large and in charge, chunky, yet funky. Bold and Beautiful baby.” Latrice submits a target each night to be investigated. Town and unaffiliated players return as “Booger,” Wolves return as “Heather” (except for Sharon Needles). She cannot target the same player two nights in a row. STACY LAYNE MATTHEWS (TOWN JAILER) – “Who the fuck is Heather? I wanna know.” Each night, Stacy submits a target to be roleblocked and protected. The target will not be immune to investigation. She cannot target the same player twice in a role.

(TOWN JAILER) – “Who the fuck is Heather? I wanna know.” Each night, Stacy submits a target to be roleblocked and protected. The target will not be immune to investigation. She cannot target the same player twice in a role. ALASKA THUNDERFUCK 5000 (VENGEFUL) – “Anus-thing is possible.” Alaska is a normal town player. However, if she is day-killed, she must choose another player to die with her on her way out.

(VENGEFUL) – “Anus-thing is possible.” Alaska is a normal town player. However, if she is day-killed, she must choose another player to die with her on her way out. BENDELACREME (ELITE BODYGUARD) – “DeLa for short, De for shorter, Ms. Creme if you’re nasty!” Each night, Ben must choose someone to guard. If the player is targeted for a night-kill, Ben dies in her stead, taking out the killer as well. She cannot protect the same player twice in a row. If Ben dies without her power being used, a new VT will be appointed to take her place, unless there are six or fewer living players.

(ELITE BODYGUARD) – “DeLa for short, De for shorter, Ms. Creme if you’re nasty!” Each night, Ben must choose someone to guard. If the player is targeted for a night-kill, Ben dies in her stead, taking out the killer as well. She cannot protect the same player twice in a row. If Ben dies without her power being used, a new VT will be appointed to take her place, unless there are six or fewer living players. 12 VANILLA TOWN – Contestants on Drag Race Season 122. THE HEATHERS (6 WOLVES) SHANGELA LAQUIFA WADLEY (WOLF STRONGMAN) – “I’m the Daenerys Targaryen of drag.” When it’s Shangela’s turn to kill, she can’t be blocked, unless her target is protected by BenDeLaCreme.

(WOLF STRONGMAN) – “I’m the Daenerys Targaryen of drag.” When it’s Shangela’s turn to kill, she can’t be blocked, unless her target is protected by BenDeLaCreme. TRIXIE MATTEL (WOLF ROLE COP) – “I like my men like I like my coffee… incapable of loving me back.” Each night, Trixie submits a player’s name to be investigated. Town players with roles will return a result of “Roled,” vanilla town and unaligned players will return a result of “Vanilla,” and Sharon Needles will return the result of “Heather.”

(WOLF ROLE COP) – “I like my men like I like my coffee… incapable of loving me back.” Each night, Trixie submits a player’s name to be investigated. Town players with roles will return a result of “Roled,” vanilla town and unaligned players will return a result of “Vanilla,” and Sharon Needles will return the result of “Heather.” RAJA GEMINI (WOLF ROLEBLOCKER) – “I have a master’s degree in FIERCE.” Each night, Raja can block the actions of one player. She cannot block the same player two nights in a row.

(WOLF ROLEBLOCKER) – “I have a master’s degree in FIERCE.” Each night, Raja can block the actions of one player. She cannot block the same player two nights in a row. SHARON NEEDLES (TRAITOR) – “I look spooky, but I’m really nice!… At least for now.” Sharon is a Heather, but the Heathers don’t know it! Sharon will not participate in the Heather QT, but she will know who the Heathers are and share their win condition. If investigated by the Boogers, she will return a result of “Booger.” If investigated by the Heathers, she will return a result of “Heather.” If she is the final Heather standing, she loses and town (or the SK) wins.

(TRAITOR) – “I look spooky, but I’m really nice!… At least for now.” Sharon is a Heather, but the Heathers don’t know it! Sharon will not participate in the Heather QT, but she will know who the Heathers are and share their win condition. If investigated by the Boogers, she will return a result of “Booger.” If investigated by the Heathers, she will return a result of “Heather.” If she is the final Heather standing, she loses and town (or the SK) wins. 2 VANILLA WOLVES One Heather will be sent out each evening to commit the Heather kill. If that specific player is blocked, then the Heather night-kill will not occur. THE MOLES (2 UNALIGNED ROLES) WILLAM BELLI (SK) – “Your tone seems very pointed right now.” Willam is a good ol’ run-of-the-mill serial killer. She wins when everyone else is dead.

(SK) – “Your tone seems very pointed right now.” Willam is a good ol’ run-of-the-mill serial killer. She wins when everyone else is dead. YEAKTERINA PETROVNA “KATYA” ZAMOLODCHIKOVA (SURVIVOR) – “I’m not actually that young, I’m just ignorant.” Katya wins (in addition to another faction) if she is still living at the end of the game. [collapse]

PLAYERS: 1. Emmelemm 2. MacCrocodile 3. sagittariuskim 4. Goat 5. Fuwfuwa 6. April 7. Hoho 8. A Dopehead in a Cubs Cap 9. Owen 10. Ralph 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. Backup: 1. Nate the Lesser 2. 3. 4. [collapse]

RULES: Please roleplay as a drag queen in season 122 of Drag Race. Beyond that, the world is your oyster.

Each day will have a mini-challenge and a maxi-challenge . Just like in the television show, the winner of the mini-challenge might get a prize that’s substantial and change the game, or it might be totally meaningless. The maxi-challenge will be the day’s vote.

and a . Just like in the television show, the winner of the mini-challenge might get a prize that’s substantial and change the game, or it might be totally meaningless. The maxi-challenge will be the day’s vote. The order of actions will be roleblocking and protection first, and then whatever order will result in the most actions going through.

Ties result in RNG between the tied players.

Wolves share a QT. SHARON NEEDLES is not part of that QT.

You win if your faction is the last one standing or it is mathematically impossible for another faction to win. A tied final day will result in a special ending.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced. DO NOT EDIT YOUR COMMENTS. VTMESSAGE: [collapse] You are one of the Boogers (Vanilla Town), a simple Drag Race contestant. As such, you have only your Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent (and the power of your vote) to get rid of those conniving Heathers. [collapse]

CONTENT NOTE: Drag culture can be a joyous, gender-expansive thing. It also struggles with its own misogyny, racism, and transphobia. I would ask that we refrain from engaging in problematic language, sexist slurs, and the appropriation of African-American Vernacular English. Please keep that in mind as you jump into your roleplaying.

