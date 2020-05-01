WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 9

Date and Time: Unknown

You climb the stairs with shaking legs, and you are almost sick with anticipation and relief when you make it to the top landing. The people ahead of you have discovered a panel in the ceiling, and they have since gone into wherever it led.

There is only one other person trailing behind you. The old man is slowly climbing up the winding staircase, taking one step at a time and interjecting each step with very colorful curses.

The Winding Staircase [collapse]

“This damn staircase is a death trap!” The Chessmaster grumbles. “It’s a miracle that no one has died falling from it. Well, died by accident, I suppose.”

You watch him climb, extending a hand to help him up when he’s close enough. But before he could reach out to grab your hand, a horrible tearing sound comes from the staircase, and you watch with horror as the bearings that support the structure detach from the wall completely.

The staircase comes tumbling down with a deafening crash, taking the old man along with it.

The Chessmaster (Ralph) is dead. He was an Ordinary Guest (Vanilla Town).

You take a shuddering breath. There’s nothing you can do now. Sparing one last thought for him, you turn your back on the carnage and follows the rest of the guests up into the panel in the ceiling.

DAY 9 EVENT No event today. [collapse]

FACTIONS TOWN 16 5 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests

1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) WOLVES 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)

(Returns as Town if investigated.) 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

3 1 Vanilla Wol ves f – Manor Ghost s Wolves have the combined ab ility to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row. SERIAL KILLERS 2 Serial Killers – Religious Fanatics (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) [collapse]

RULES Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.

Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.

Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.

The header will always indicate through flavor text which faction/s killed a player. Feel free to ask for clarification if the header is unclear.

NO EDITING COMMENTS.

Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility. [collapse]

PLAYERS Louie – Shaggy Hoho – Jason Voorhees VANILLA TOWN Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanity SERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma (replaced by Goat for one night phase) VANILLA TOWN Grump – Nanami Tsukino VANILLA TOWN Cop – Troy McClure TOWN JAILKEEPER Lindsay – Willow VANILLA TOWN Indy – Father Lankester Merrin WOLF ROLE COP Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the stars VANILLA TOWN Side – Wirt TOWN COP May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe Hicks – Personification of In Search of Colour VANILLA TOWN Gramps – That Guy TOWN DOCTOR Raven – Jenny with the ribbon VANILLA TOWN MLA – Eleanor Vance TOWN VIGILANTE abstractnoun/Goat – Black Philip Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost Ralph – The Chessmaster VANILLA TOWN Jake – Freddie the skeleton VANILLA TOWN Creeper – Talky Tina VANILLA TOWN dw/Emm – Annie Pug Lady – The Pug Lady! sagittariuskim – The Box Ghost VANILLA WOLF Affogato/April – Forgetful Tom Hanks VANILLA TOWN Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson – VANILLA WOLF Britta – Jonas the Cat – SERIAL KILLER [collapse]

HALL ASSIGNMENTS YELLOW Side Indy Hicks Hoho Pug Lady abstractnoun/Goat2.0 Thoughts Britta Jude GREEN Cop Jake MLA spooky/Goat1.0 dw/Emm Grump Affogato/April Lindsay Owen BLUE Ralph May Tiff Raven malthusc Kim Creeper Louie Gramps [collapse]

TWILIGHT IS AT 5PM PST/8PM EST ON SATURDAY, MAY 2

