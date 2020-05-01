WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 9

Date and Time: Unknown
You climb the stairs with shaking legs, and you are almost sick with anticipation and relief when you make it to the top landing. The people ahead of you have discovered a panel in the ceiling, and they have since gone into wherever it led.
There is only one other person trailing behind you. The old man is slowly climbing up the winding staircase, taking one step at a time and interjecting each step with very colorful curses.
“This damn staircase is a death trap!” The Chessmaster grumbles. “It’s a miracle that no one has died falling from it. Well, died by accident, I suppose.”
You watch him climb, extending a hand to help him up when he’s close enough. But before he could reach out to grab your hand, a horrible tearing sound comes from the staircase, and you watch with horror as the bearings that support the structure detach from the wall completely.
The staircase comes tumbling down with a deafening crash, taking the old man along with it.
The Chessmaster (Ralph) is dead. He was an Ordinary Guest (Vanilla Town).
You take a shuddering breath. There’s nothing you can do now. Sparing one last thought for him, you turn your back on the carnage and follows the rest of the guests up into the panel in the ceiling.
No event today.
TOWN
165 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests 1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) 1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)
WOLVES
- 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)
1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) 31 Vanilla Wol vesf – Manor Ghost s Wolves have the combined ab ility to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.
SERIAL KILLERS
2 Serial Killers – Religious Fanatics (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)
- Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.
- Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.
- Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.
- Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.
- Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.
- The header will always indicate through flavor text which faction/s killed a player. Feel free to ask for clarification if the header is unclear.
- NO EDITING COMMENTS.
- Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility.
- Louie – Shaggy
Hoho – Jason VoorheesVANILLA TOWN Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanitySERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma (replaced by Goat for one night phase)VANILLA TOWN Grump – Nanami TsukinoVANILLA TOWN Cop – Troy McClureTOWN JAILKEEPER Lindsay – WillowVANILLA TOWN Indy – Father Lankester MerrinWOLF ROLE COP Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the starsVANILLA TOWN Side – WirtTOWN COP
- May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic
- malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe
Hicks – Personification of In Search of ColourVANILLA TOWN Gramps – That GuyTOWN DOCTOR Raven – Jenny with the ribbonVANILLA TOWN MLA – Eleanor VanceTOWN VIGILANTE
- abstractnoun/Goat – Black Philip
- Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost
Ralph – The ChessmasterVANILLA TOWN Jake – Freddie the skeletonVANILLA TOWN Creeper – Talky TinaVANILLA TOWN
- dw/Emm – Annie
- Pug Lady – The Pug Lady!
sagittariuskim – The Box GhostVANILLA WOLF Affogato/April – Forgetful Tom HanksVANILLA TOWN Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson– VANILLA WOLF Britta – Jonas the Cat– SERIAL KILLER
YELLOW
Side Indy Hicks Hoho
- Pug Lady
- abstractnoun/Goat2.0
- Thoughts
Britta Jude
GREEN
Cop Jake MLA spooky/Goat1.0
- dw/Emm
Grump Affogato/April Lindsay Owen
BLUE
Ralph
- May
Tiff Raven
- malthusc
Kim Creeper
- Louie
Gramps