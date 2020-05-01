RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Episode 10 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12!

Last week, the queens got political in a Choices 2020 debate. Jaida Essence Hall won the challenge, with Jackie Cox and landing in the bottom two. Jackie delivered a joyous all-time great lipsync and Widow sashayed away.

This week, the queens make over Drag Race super-fans into members of their drag families. Will they impress guest judge Daisy Ridley? Let’s find out!

Tonight’s episode is followed by the second episode of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, in which Alyssa Edwards, Asia O‘Hara, and Trinity the Tuck coach three new celebrities as they star in a 9-to-5 inspired Rusical!

This episode’s edition of Untucked follows. It’s a full night of drag!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episodes!

