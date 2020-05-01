Job Rants Thread – 5/1/2020 – Job Rants Thread: Working From Home Edition VI: …Yeah, I Got Nothin’

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

So,, the title should really say it all. My internal clock is utterly wonked from this whole damn situation, and I need to reset it, desperately. I currently have no capacity for abstract thought, and I need just enough energy to do some repetitious tasks, tomorrow; so I must sadly leave you. Will try to reset myself and have something fun for next week, promise.

As ever, have a safe and productive day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Keeping to a schedule is important in times like this. Don’t be like me; get regular sleep hours.

