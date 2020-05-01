Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 7 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Part 9

All songs (including ones that got byes!)

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Saturday, May 2nd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain 11 3 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Maya’s Theme
Star Fox 64 Area 6 9 4 Star Fox 64 Katina
YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Sudden Change 11 3 Titanic: Adventure Out of Time C-Deck
Baldur’s Gate Main Theme 8 7 MegaMan X5 Izzy Glow
Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome 11 5 Blade Runner (1997) Game Intro
Destruction Derby 2
Track 10 (Little Pig)
 2 10 Enemy Zero Invisible Enemy
Banjo-Tooie
Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side)
 7 7 Star Fox 64 Starwolf Theme
Diablo II
Rogue Encampment
 11 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version)
Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Rolento theme 7 8 The Neverhood
Operator Plays a Little Pingpong
Starcraft Terran Theme 2 7 8 Tekken 2
Quiet Interim Report
Super Mario RPG Slope 6 10 Valkyrie Profile
Behave Irrationally
Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike China Vox 4 12 Diddy Kong Racing Crescent Island
Final Fantasy Tactics Antidote 9 5 Die Hard Trilogy Garage
Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Center 4 9 Skies of Arcadia Ice Dungeon
Diablo II Desert 13 3 Goldeneye 007
Military Intelligence Archives

One tie. I’m not a huge Banjo-Tooie fan, but Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side) is pretty neat, so it gets the nod over Starwolf Theme.