Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 7 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Saturday, May 2nd at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Guilty Gear
|Writhe in Pain
|11
|3
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Maya’s Theme
|Star Fox 64
|Area 6
|9
|4
|Star Fox 64
|Katina
|YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
|Sudden Change
|11
|3
|Titanic: Adventure Out of Time
|C-Deck
|Baldur’s Gate
|Main Theme
|8
|7
|MegaMan X5
|Izzy Glow
|Tex Murphy: Overseer
|Hello Handsome
|11
|5
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Game Intro
|Destruction Derby 2
|
Track 10 (Little Pig)
|2
|10
|Enemy Zero
|Invisible Enemy
|Banjo-Tooie
|
Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side)
|7
|7
|Star Fox 64
|Starwolf Theme
|Diablo II
|
Rogue Encampment
|11
|6
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version)
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Rolento theme
|7
|8
|The Neverhood
|
Operator Plays a Little Pingpong
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 2
|7
|8
|Tekken 2
|
Quiet Interim Report
|Super Mario RPG
|Slope
|6
|10
|Valkyrie Profile
|
Behave Irrationally
|Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
|China Vox
|4
|12
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Crescent Island
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Antidote
|9
|5
|Die Hard Trilogy
|Garage
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Pokemon Center
|4
|9
|Skies of Arcadia
|Ice Dungeon
|Diablo II
|Desert
|13
|3
|Goldeneye 007
|
Military Intelligence Archives
One tie. I’m not a huge Banjo-Tooie fan, but Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side) is pretty neat, so it gets the nod over Starwolf Theme.