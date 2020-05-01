Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 7 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Saturday, May 2nd at 9:00am Pacific

Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain 11 3 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Maya’s Theme Star Fox 64 Area 6 9 4 Star Fox 64 Katina YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Sudden Change 11 3 Titanic: Adventure Out of Time C-Deck Baldur’s Gate Main Theme 8 7 MegaMan X5 Izzy Glow Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome 11 5 Blade Runner (1997) Game Intro Destruction Derby 2 Track 10 (Little Pig) 2 10 Enemy Zero Invisible Enemy Banjo-Tooie Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side) 7 7 Star Fox 64 Starwolf Theme Diablo II Rogue Encampment 11 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version) Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Rolento theme 7 8 The Neverhood Operator Plays a Little Pingpong Starcraft Terran Theme 2 7 8 Tekken 2 Quiet Interim Report Super Mario RPG Slope 6 10 Valkyrie Profile Behave Irrationally Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike China Vox 4 12 Diddy Kong Racing Crescent Island Final Fantasy Tactics Antidote 9 5 Die Hard Trilogy Garage Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Center 4 9 Skies of Arcadia Ice Dungeon Diablo II Desert 13 3 Goldeneye 007 Military Intelligence Archives

One tie. I’m not a huge Banjo-Tooie fan, but Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side) is pretty neat, so it gets the nod over Starwolf Theme.

