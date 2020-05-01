Friday New Music 5/1

It’s Friday, it’s a new month, there’s new music. Let’s get into it. There’s two big releases I see for me today: Diet Cig have their second album out, and they’re a band I’ve loved before and hope to love again. Car Seat Headrest release their [coughs, shrugs]th album. Who knows what number it is. It looks like a big swing, so lets see how that goes. There’s a new Man Man as well!? Well ok, I was just being nostalgic for Six Demon Bag so seems like the perfect time for this. Father/Daughter Records is also releasing a Esther Rose EP exclusive to bandcamp today (available in a few weeks on streaming) and she’s enjoyable folk stuff.

Which, on that note, Bandcamp is once again waiving their cut of purchases today. So, a good time to support some musicians if you’re buying anyway. Here’s a longer list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what’s good, what you’re hyped for, and anything else. Enjoy!

— Abrams – Modern Ways

— Aborted Tortoise – Scale Model Subsistence Vendor

— Aether Realm – Redneck Vikings From Hell

— Alanis Morissette – Such Pretty Forks in the Road

— Alex Goldsher – Glue EP

— Alex Henry Foster – Windows in the Sky

— Alina Baraz – It Was Divine

— Alkymist – Sanctuary

— American Aquarium – Lamentations

— An Autumn For Crippled Children – All Fell Silent, Everything Went Quiet

— Annie Hamilton – Annie Hamilton EP

— Ante-Interno – Fane

— Austra – HiRUDiN

— Basement Critters – God Save Us As .Jpeg

— Ben Lukas Boysen – Mirage

— Ben Salisbury, The Insects and Geoff Barrow – Devs (Original Score)

— Black Pestilence – Hail the Flesh

— Blacklisted – The Eye For An Eye EP

— Blakkamoore – Upward Spiral

— Boardgame James – Daydream EP

— Boat – Tread Lightly

— Boston Manor – GLUE

— Caleb Landry Jones – The Mother Stone

— Car Seat Headrest – Making A Door Less Open

— Chad Lawson – Stay EP

— Chicano Batman – Invisible People

— Constants – Devotion

— Cotillon – Cruiser

— Country Westerns – Country Westerns

— cumgirl8 – cumgirl8 EP

— Damien Jurado – What’s New, Tomboy?

— Dark Morph (Jónsi and Carl Michael von Hausswolff) – Dark Morph II

— David V Britton – Qualia

— Dead Lakes – New Language EP

— Deerhoof – Surprise Symphonies

— Delanila – Overloaded

— Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats – UNLOCKED (Instrumentals)

— Desert Storm – Omens

— Devil Doll – Lover & A Fighter

— Devon Williams – A Tear in the Fabric

— Diamanda Galás – The Litanies of Satan (Reissue)

— Diana Gordon – Wasted Youth EP

— Diet Cig – Do You Wonder About Me?

— Dramarama – Color TV

— Drew Daniel (of Matmos) – Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase?

— Dwayne Kennedy – Who the Hell is Dwayne Kennedy?

— Easy – Radical Innocence

— Elysia Crampton – Orcorara 2010

— Faux Real – Faux Real EP

— Field Works – Ultrasonic

— Final Coil – Convicted of the Right EP

— FRND CRCL – Internet Noise

— Geographer – Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights

— Ghostpoet – I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep

— Go Banana Go! (Jim Roach and Brian Wecht) – Hi-YA!

— GoGo Penguin – GoGo Penguin

— Golden Ashes – In the Lugubrious Silence of Eternal Night

— GroundCulture – How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?

— half•alive – in Florescence EP

— Hala – Red Herring

— Happyness – Floatr

— Hatchets For Hands – Cabaret of Decay

— Havok – V

— Heads or Heads – Low Angles

— Heather Anne Lomax – All This Time

— Hey, Chels – Everything Goes

— Hibbs Family Band – Tears in Missouri

— Hot Country Knights – The K Is Silent

— Houses of Heaven – Silent Places

— Hyems – Anatomie des Scheiterns

— Ian Lockwood – The Nasty EP

— Icon of Evil – Icon of Evil EP

— Janet Devlin – Confessional

— Joan As Police Woman – Cover Two

— Jody Wisternoff – Nightwhisper

— Joe Chester – Jupiter’s Wife

— Johanna Warren – Chaotic Good

— Jojo – Good to Know

— Josie Cotton – Invasion of the B-Girls

— JR JR – August and Everything Prior EP

— Kid Froopy – Silver Silver

— Konradsen – Rodeo No. 5 EP

— Laser Background – Evergreen Legend

— Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards – Bitter Better

— Lavinia Blackwall (of Trembling Bells) – Muggington Lane End

— Les Futiles – Black Heart EP

— Leven Kali – Hightide

— Lil Baby – My Turn (Deluxe Edition)

— Local Natives – Violet Street Remixes

— Loren Oden – My Heart, My Love

— Man Man – Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between

— Mark Allen-Piccolo – Word of the Day

— Markus Floats – Third Album

— Maud the Moth – Orphnē

— Melenas – Dias Raros

— Miro Shot – Content

— Nadir – The Great Dying

— Noah Kahan – Cape Elizabeth EP

— Olivia Awbrey – Dishonorable Harvest

— One Eleven Heavy – Live at Jam Castle

— ONO – Red Summer

— Oozelles – Oozelles

— Pezzettino – Venus EP

— Pharmacose – Prescription Fiction Part 1 EP

— Pinewood – All Things With Symmetry

— Polly Scattergood – In This Moment

— Pomagranite – Supply EP

— Psy:code – Persona

— Pure X – Pure X

— The Rad Trads – 99 in October EP

— Reb Fountain – Reb Fountain

— Ride – Clouds in the Mirror (This Is Not a Safe Place Reimagined by Pêtr Aleksänder)

— Rileyy Lanez – Beautiful Mistakes EP

— River Cult – Chilling Effect

— Sawyer Fredericks – Flowers For You

— Shatter Brain – Pitchfork Justice

— SKIA – Apricot EP

— Slow Dakota – Tornado Mass For Voice & Synthesizer

— Smoove’L – Boy From Brooklyn

— The Soft Pink Truth (Drew Daniel of Matmos) – Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase? (Digital Release)

— Sophia St. Helen – None the Wiser

— Steve Forbert – Early Morning Rain

— Sunshine Boys – Work and Love

— Surf Rock is Dead – Existential Playboy

— Suzy & The Lifeguard – ANIMA EP

— Symba – Don’t Run From R.A.P.

— Ted Taforo – Between Dreams

— Tigerwine – Nothing Is For You

— Tom Bright – Self-Service Checkout

— Trrmà – The Earth’s Relief

— The Tunnel – Shapeshifter

— Umbra Vitae (feat. Converge’s Jacob Bannon) – Shadow of Life

— V.V. Lightbody – Make A Shrine or Burn It

— Various Artists – Really Bad Music for Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G

— Wendy James – Queen High Starlight

— Wild Rivers – Songs To Break Up To EP

— Will Bernard – Freelance Subversives

— Witchcraft – Black Metal

— Zig Mentality – The Sesh EP

