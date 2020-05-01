Friday New Music 5/1

It’s Friday, it’s a new month, there’s new music. Let’s get into it. There’s two big releases I see for me today: Diet Cig have their second album out, and they’re a band I’ve loved before and hope to love again. Car Seat Headrest release their [coughs, shrugs]th album. Who knows what number it is. It looks like a big swing, so lets see how that goes. There’s a new Man Man as well!? Well ok, I was just being nostalgic for Six Demon Bag so seems like the perfect time for this. Father/Daughter Records is also releasing a Esther Rose EP exclusive to bandcamp today (available in a few weeks on streaming) and she’s enjoyable folk stuff.
Which, on that note, Bandcamp is once again waiving their cut of purchases today. So, a good time to support some musicians if you’re buying anyway. Here’s a longer list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what’s good, what you’re hyped for, and anything else. Enjoy!
— Abrams – Modern Ways
— Aborted Tortoise – Scale Model Subsistence Vendor
— Aether Realm – Redneck Vikings From Hell
— Alanis Morissette – Such Pretty Forks in the Road
— Alex Goldsher – Glue EP
— Alex Henry Foster – Windows in the Sky
— Alina Baraz – It Was Divine
— Alkymist – Sanctuary
— American Aquarium – Lamentations
— An Autumn For Crippled Children – All Fell Silent, Everything Went Quiet
— Annie Hamilton – Annie Hamilton EP
— Ante-Interno – Fane
— Austra – HiRUDiN
— Basement Critters – God Save Us As .Jpeg
— Ben Lukas Boysen – Mirage
— Ben Salisbury, The Insects and Geoff Barrow – Devs (Original Score)
— Black Pestilence – Hail the Flesh
— Blacklisted – The Eye For An Eye EP
— Blakkamoore – Upward Spiral
— Boardgame James – Daydream EP
— Boat – Tread Lightly
— Boston Manor – GLUE
— Caleb Landry Jones – The Mother Stone
— Car Seat Headrest – Making A Door Less Open
— Chad Lawson – Stay EP
— Chicano Batman – Invisible People
— Constants – Devotion
— Cotillon – Cruiser
— Country Westerns – Country Westerns
— cumgirl8 – cumgirl8 EP
— Damien Jurado – What’s New, Tomboy?
— Dark Morph (Jónsi and Carl Michael von Hausswolff) – Dark Morph II
— David V Britton – Qualia
— Dead Lakes – New Language EP
— Deerhoof – Surprise Symphonies
— Delanila – Overloaded
— Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats – UNLOCKED (Instrumentals)
— Desert Storm – Omens
— Devil Doll – Lover & A Fighter
— Devon Williams – A Tear in the Fabric
— Diamanda Galás – The Litanies of Satan (Reissue)
— Diana Gordon – Wasted Youth EP
— Diet Cig – Do You Wonder About Me?
— Dramarama – Color TV
— Drew Daniel (of Matmos) – Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase?
— Dwayne Kennedy – Who the Hell is Dwayne Kennedy?
— Easy – Radical Innocence
— Elysia Crampton – Orcorara 2010
— Faux Real – Faux Real EP
— Field Works – Ultrasonic
— Final Coil – Convicted of the Right EP
— FRND CRCL – Internet Noise
— Geographer – Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights
— Ghostpoet – I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep
— Go Banana Go! (Jim Roach and Brian Wecht) – Hi-YA!
— GoGo Penguin – GoGo Penguin
— Golden Ashes – In the Lugubrious Silence of Eternal Night
— GroundCulture – How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?
— half•alive – in Florescence EP
— Hala – Red Herring
— Happyness – Floatr
— Hatchets For Hands – Cabaret of Decay
— Havok – V
— Heads or Heads – Low Angles
— Heather Anne Lomax – All This Time
— Hey, Chels – Everything Goes
— Hibbs Family Band – Tears in Missouri
— Hot Country Knights – The K Is Silent
— Houses of Heaven – Silent Places
— Hyems – Anatomie des Scheiterns
— Ian Lockwood – The Nasty EP
— Icon of Evil – Icon of Evil EP
— Janet Devlin – Confessional
— Joan As Police Woman – Cover Two
— Jody Wisternoff – Nightwhisper
— Joe Chester – Jupiter’s Wife
— Johanna Warren – Chaotic Good
— Jojo – Good to Know
— Josie Cotton – Invasion of the B-Girls
— JR JR – August and Everything Prior EP
— Kid Froopy – Silver Silver
— Konradsen – Rodeo No. 5 EP
— Laser Background – Evergreen Legend
— Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards – Bitter Better
— Lavinia Blackwall (of Trembling Bells) – Muggington Lane End
— Les Futiles – Black Heart EP
— Leven Kali – Hightide
— Lil Baby – My Turn (Deluxe Edition)
— Local Natives – Violet Street Remixes
— Loren Oden – My Heart, My Love
— Man Man – Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between
— Mark Allen-Piccolo – Word of the Day
— Markus Floats – Third Album
— Maud the Moth – Orphnē
— Melenas – Dias Raros
— Miro Shot – Content
— Nadir – The Great Dying
— Noah Kahan – Cape Elizabeth EP
— Olivia Awbrey – Dishonorable Harvest
— One Eleven Heavy – Live at Jam Castle
— ONO – Red Summer
— Oozelles – Oozelles
— Pezzettino – Venus EP
— Pharmacose – Prescription Fiction Part 1 EP
— Pinewood – All Things With Symmetry
— Polly Scattergood – In This Moment
— Pomagranite – Supply EP
— Psy:code – Persona
— Pure X – Pure X
— The Rad Trads – 99 in October EP
— Reb Fountain – Reb Fountain
— Ride – Clouds in the Mirror (This Is Not a Safe Place Reimagined by Pêtr Aleksänder)
— Rileyy Lanez – Beautiful Mistakes EP
— River Cult – Chilling Effect
— Sawyer Fredericks – Flowers For You
— Shatter Brain – Pitchfork Justice
— SKIA – Apricot EP
— Slow Dakota – Tornado Mass For Voice & Synthesizer
— Smoove’L – Boy From Brooklyn
— The Soft Pink Truth (Drew Daniel of Matmos) – Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase? (Digital Release)
— Sophia St. Helen – None the Wiser
— Steve Forbert – Early Morning Rain
— Sunshine Boys – Work and Love
— Surf Rock is Dead – Existential Playboy
— Suzy & The Lifeguard – ANIMA EP
— Symba – Don’t Run From R.A.P.
— Ted Taforo – Between Dreams
— Tigerwine – Nothing Is For You
— Tom Bright – Self-Service Checkout
— Trrmà – The Earth’s Relief
— The Tunnel – Shapeshifter
— Umbra Vitae (feat. Converge’s Jacob Bannon) – Shadow of Life
— V.V. Lightbody – Make A Shrine or Burn It
— Various Artists – Really Bad Music for Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G
— Wendy James – Queen High Starlight
— Wild Rivers – Songs To Break Up To EP
— Will Bernard – Freelance Subversives
— Witchcraft – Black Metal
— Zig Mentality – The Sesh EP