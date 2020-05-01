Franchise Festival Podcast Season 1 Episode 6: Majora’s Mask

Season 1 Episode 6 of the Franchise Festival podcast is out now and it covers the history of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask! Listen to it on your favorite podcast app or on our website. Feel free to let us know if you have any questions, suggestions, etc. I had to cut a bit from this one so bonus content – including discussions on sub-bosses, the Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia’s explanation of Majora’s Mask’s plot, and our thoughts on the Super Mario franchise – will be going up on the website under this episode’s Show Notes.

