WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 8

Willow isn’t the only one missing from your group. One of the other children — the manor seems to prey on innocence — is also gone.

Nanami Tsukino (Grump) is dead. She was an Ordinary Guest (Vanilla Town).

You feel a twinge of regret for this particular demise. Death is always tragic, but this girl seemed more innocent and kind than most.

But there is no time for grief as everyone immediately notices that the hallway only leads to one other room. This time, it isn’t locked. The double doors are wide open, as if inviting them in.

The Library [collapse]

“Wait… but the library isn’t supposed to be here,” Edith says. “I was just here the other day, and it’s all the way on the other side of the manor.”

“I don’t think the laws of physics apply here anymore,” the Pug Lady says wryly. “In fact, our friendly ghost companion has pretty much rendered them irrelevant.”

You ignore their banter and walk towards the winding, metal staircase in the middle of the room. It is completely rusted over, and it looked like a slight breeze could topple it down. But you feel the urge to climb it, up and up until you find whatever it is that’s been calling to you since you stepped foot in Lupine Manor.

DAY 8 EVENT No event today. [collapse]

FACTIONS TOWN 16 7 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests

1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) WOLVES 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)

(Returns as Town if investigated.) 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

3 1 Vanilla Wol ves f – Manor Ghost s Wolves have the combined ab ility to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row. SERIAL KILLERS 2 Serial Killers – Religious Fanatics (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) [collapse]

RULES Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.

Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.

Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.

The header will always indicate through flavor text which faction/s killed a player. Feel free to ask for clarification if the header is unclear.

NO EDITING COMMENTS.

Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility. [collapse]

PLAYERS Louie – Shaggy Hoho – Jason Voorhees VANILLA TOWN Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanity SERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma (replaced by Goat for one night phase) VANILLA TOWN Grump – Nanami Tsukino VANILLA TOWN Cop – Troy McClure TOWN JAILKEEPER Lindsay – Willow VANILLA TOWN Indy – Father Lankester Merrin WOLF ROLE COP Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the stars VANILLA TOWN Side – Wirt TOWN COP May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe Hicks – Personification of In Search of Colour VANILLA TOWN Gramps – That Guy TOWN DOCTOR Raven – Jenny with the ribbon VANILLA TOWN MLA – Eleanor Vance TOWN VIGILANTE abstractnoun/Goat – Black Philip Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost Ralph – The Chessmaster Jake – Freddie the skeleton VANILLA TOWN Creeper – Talky Tina VANILLA TOWN dw/Emm – Annie Pug Lady – The Pug Lady! sagittariuskim – The Box Ghost VANILLA WOLF Affogato/April – Forgetful Tom Hanks Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson – VANILLA WOLF Britta – Jonas the Cat – SERIAL KILLER [collapse]

HALL ASSIGNMENTS YELLOW Side Indy Hicks Hoho Pug Lady abstractnoun/Goat2.0 Thoughts Britta Jude GREEN Cop Jake MLA spooky/Goat1.0 dw/Emm Grump Affogato/April Lindsay Owen BLUE Ralph May Tiff Raven malthusc Kim Creeper Louie Gramps [collapse]

TWILIGHT IS AT 5PM PST/8PM EST ON FRIDAY, MAY 1

