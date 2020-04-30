The Avocado’s Favourite Sports Movie – FINAL FOUR

Greetings citizens! Much was afoot in the elite eight –

A League of Their Own kicked The Sandlot out of the pool by a 62-18 margin.

Rocky treated The Karate Kid like a side of beef 55-18

The underdog slobs of Caddyshack downed the underdog slobs of Major League 42-23

…and those ruffians in Slap Shot stared down the genteel cornfield denizens of Field of Dreams in a relative squeaker, 35-31.

So that leaves us with a final four of the Rockford Peaches vs Bushwood Country Club, and the Italian Stallion vs the Hanson Brothers. PLAY BALL!

