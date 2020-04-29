Other

WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 7

Date and Time: Unknown

The cat doesn’t emerge again, and you all linger outside the door uncertainly. Time passes–you don’t know how long–before Eleanor Vance steps forward, her gaze fixed on the door as if she’s drawn to whatever is on the other side.

“It’s calling me,” she whispers. “It knows my name.”

“Step back!” You cry. “You don’t know what will happen if you go in.”

“No, let her,” Shirley Jackson says, not a single trace of inebriation lacing her words. “You want to, don’t you, Eleanor? And it wants you back. When was the last time you’ve ever felt wanted?”

“I…” Eleanor hesitates. “I’ve never felt wanted before.”

“That’s right,” Shirley says soothingly, approaching Eleanor slowly. “You belong in Lupine Manor. Nothing here could ever harm you.”

Eleanor smiles, tears trailing down the contours of her face.

“Will you come with me?”

Shirley Jackson nods. “You will never be alone again. Welcome home.”

Hand in hand, they walked through the red door, leaving the rest of them behind.

Drunk Shirley Jackson (Jude) has returned to the manor. She was a Manor Ghost (Vanilla Wolf).

Eleanor Vance (MLA) is now home. She was Luke Sanderson (Three-Shot Vigilante).

Goodbye, Eleanor
DAY 7 EVENT

No event today.

FACTIONS

TOWN

  • 16 9 Vanilla Town Ordinary Guests
  • 1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)
  • 1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)
  • 1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)
  • 1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

WOLVES

  • 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)
  • 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)
  • 3 1 Vanilla Wolvesf – Manor Ghosts

Wolves have the combined ability to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.

SERIAL KILLERS

  • 2 Serial Killers – Religious Fanatics (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)
RULES
  • Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.
  • Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.
  • Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.
  • Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.
  • Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.
  • The header will always indicate through flavor text which faction/s killed a player. Feel free to ask for clarification if the header is unclear.
  • NO EDITING COMMENTS.
  • Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility.
PLAYERS
  1. Louie – Shaggy
  2. Hoho – Jason Voorhees VANILLA TOWN
  3. Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanity SERIAL KILLER
  4. Spooky – Ma (replaced by Goat for one night phase) VANILLA TOWN
  5. Grump – Nanami Tsukino
  6. Cop – Troy McClure TOWN JAILKEEPER
  7. Lindsay – Willow
  8. Indy – Father Lankester Merrin WOLF ROLE COP
  9. Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the stars VANILLA TOWN
  10. Side – Wirt TOWN COP
  11. May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic
  12. malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe
  13. Hicks – Personification of In Search of Colour VANILLA TOWN
  14. Gramps – That Guy TOWN DOCTOR
  15. Raven – Jenny with the ribbon VANILLA TOWN
  16. MLA – Eleanor Vance TOWN VIGILANTE
  17. abstractnoun/Goat – Black Philip
  18. Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost
  19. Ralph – The Chessmaster
  20. Jake – Freddie the skeleton VANILLA TOWN
  21. Creeper – Talky Tina VANILLA TOWN
  22. dw/Emm – Annie
  23. Pug Lady – The Pug Lady!
  24. sagittariuskim – The Box Ghost VANILLA WOLF
  25. Affogato/April – Forgetful Tom Hanks
  26. Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson – VANILLA WOLF
  27. Britta – Jonas the Cat – SERIAL KILLER
HALL ASSIGNMENTS

YELLOW

  1. Side
  2. Indy
  3. Hicks
  4. Hoho
  5. Pug Lady
  6. abstractnoun/Goat2.0
  7. Thoughts
  8. Britta
  9. Jude

GREEN

  1. Cop
  2. Jake
  3. MLA
  4. spooky/Goat1.0
  5. dw/Emm
  6. Grump
  7. Affogato/April
  8. Lindsay
  9. Owen

BLUE

  1. Ralph
  2. May
  3. Tiff
  4. Raven
  5. malthusc
  6. Kim
  7. Creeper
  8. Louie
  9. Gramps
TWILIGHT IS AT 5PM PST/8PM EST ON THURSDAY, APRIL 30