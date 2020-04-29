WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 7

Date and Time: Unknown
The cat doesn’t emerge again, and you all linger outside the door uncertainly. Time passes–you don’t know how long–before Eleanor Vance steps forward, her gaze fixed on the door as if she’s drawn to whatever is on the other side.
“It’s calling me,” she whispers. “It knows my name.”
“Step back!” You cry. “You don’t know what will happen if you go in.”
“No, let her,” Shirley Jackson says, not a single trace of inebriation lacing her words. “You want to, don’t you, Eleanor? And it wants you back. When was the last time you’ve ever felt wanted?”
“I…” Eleanor hesitates. “I’ve never felt wanted before.”
“That’s right,” Shirley says soothingly, approaching Eleanor slowly. “You belong in Lupine Manor. Nothing here could ever harm you.”
Eleanor smiles, tears trailing down the contours of her face.
“Will you come with me?”
Shirley Jackson nods. “You will never be alone again. Welcome home.”
Hand in hand, they walked through the red door, leaving the rest of them behind.
Drunk Shirley Jackson (Jude) has returned to the manor. She was a Manor Ghost (Vanilla Wolf).
Eleanor Vance (MLA) is now home. She was Luke Sanderson (Three-Shot Vigilante).
No event today.
TOWN
169 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests 1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) 1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)
WOLVES
- 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)
1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) 31 Vanilla Wol vesf – Manor Ghost s Wolves have the combined ab ility to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.
SERIAL KILLERS
2 Serial Killers – Religious Fanatics (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)
- Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.
- Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.
- Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.
- Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.
- Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.
- The header will always indicate through flavor text which faction/s killed a player. Feel free to ask for clarification if the header is unclear.
- NO EDITING COMMENTS.
- Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility.
- Louie – Shaggy
Hoho – Jason VoorheesVANILLA TOWN Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanitySERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma (replaced by Goat for one night phase)VANILLA TOWN
- Grump – Nanami Tsukino
Cop – Troy McClureTOWN JAILKEEPER
- Lindsay – Willow
Indy – Father Lankester MerrinWOLF ROLE COP Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the starsVANILLA TOWN Side – WirtTOWN COP
- May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic
- malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe
Hicks – Personification of In Search of ColourVANILLA TOWN Gramps – That GuyTOWN DOCTOR Raven – Jenny with the ribbonVANILLA TOWN MLA – Eleanor VanceTOWN VIGILANTE
- abstractnoun/Goat – Black Philip
- Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost
- Ralph – The Chessmaster
Jake – Freddie the skeletonVANILLA TOWN Creeper – Talky TinaVANILLA TOWN
- dw/Emm – Annie
- Pug Lady – The Pug Lady!
sagittariuskim – The Box GhostVANILLA WOLF
- Affogato/April – Forgetful Tom Hanks
Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson– VANILLA WOLF Britta – Jonas the Cat– SERIAL KILLER
YELLOW
Side Indy Hicks Hoho
- Pug Lady
- abstractnoun/Goat2.0
- Thoughts
Britta Jude
GREEN
Cop Jake MLA spooky/Goat1.0
- dw/Emm
- Grump
- Affogato/April
- Lindsay
Owen
BLUE
- Ralph
- May
Tiff Raven
- malthusc
Kim Creeper
- Louie
Gramps