Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Trust (04/29/2020)

Figured I’d pick an easy topic for today. Wait, it’s not that easy? Oh no, silly me. But complicated or not, I expect we all agree trust is crucial when it comes to all three of the thread’s topics. Of course, it can also mean wildly different things, depending on context. Do we trust somebody enough to be alone with them? Do we trust them not to cheat on us? Do we trust them to manage our shared bank accounts honestly? Do we trust them with our deepest, darkest secrets? Do we trust them with life-or-death matters such as our And so on and so forth.

Does it take a lot for you to trust somebody? If so, with what? Are there things you trust them more easily with than others? Have you ever trusted somebody you shouldn’t have? Or distrust somebody you should have? Anything you are doing differently these days? Or … anything else you can think of which might be relevant to this!

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic things. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

