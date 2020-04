Welcome to the weekly home and distance learning thread. Here’s a place to vent, ask for and share advice and talk about education in the time of Covid-19.

Optional Discussion topic : losing steam

I’ve definitely lost steam, and I can tell a lot of parents have – at least by the teachers in my son’s google classroom begging us to please send in work and pics and videos. How are you all coping?

