Shoeless Trivia: Light

In honor of a recent medical breakthrough.
- Photons are classified as what type subatomic particle that was named for an Indian physicist? In contrast with fermions, these particles have integer spin.
- Though probably most associated with Who’s the Boss?, Judith Light was also a main cast member in what groundbreaking series created by Jill Solloway?
- What World War II novel by Anthony Doerr won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2015?
- The image below is typical of the works of what self-described “Painter of Light” who died in 2012?
- What does the initialism LED (as in the illumination technology) stand for?
Answers
- bosons
- Transparent
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Thomas Kincade
- Light Emitting Diode
[collapse]