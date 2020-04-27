Games

Shoeless Trivia: Light

In honor of a recent medical breakthrough.

  1. Photons are classified as what type subatomic particle that was named for an Indian physicist? In contrast with fermions, these particles have integer spin.
  2. Though probably most associated with Who’s the Boss?, Judith Light was also a main cast member in what groundbreaking series created by Jill Solloway?
  3. What World War II novel by Anthony Doerr won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2015?
  4. The image below is typical of the works of what self-described “Painter of Light” who died in 2012?strivia170_1
  5. What does the initialism LED (as in the illumination technology) stand for?
Answers

  1. bosons
  2. Transparent
  3. All the Light We Cannot See
  4. Thomas Kincade
  5. Light Emitting Diode

