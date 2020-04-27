Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 27

Introducing today’s contestants:

Matt, a speechwriter from Washington, D.C., will climb Mount Rainier;

Lauren, a sustainability analyst from California, collects copies of 1984 (Orwell’s, not Van Halen’s);

Sarah, a writer-mom from Texas, had her daughter three months early. Sarah is a one-game champ with earnings of $31,000.

Lauren found the last two DDs back-to-back in the final three clues of DJ, but missed DD3 and wound up in third going into FJ with $8,700 vs. champ Sarah at $14,400 and Matt with $9,800.

DD1, $1,000 – CITY HOMOPHONES – 4-letter low-carb diet, or Andean capital (Matt lost $1,200 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – ARCHER – In a 2008 novel she gets angry at the Gamemakers & shoots an arrow into a pig they are about to eat (Lauren won $2,500 from her total of $8,200 vs. $14,400 for Sarah.)

DD3, $1,200 – GENERAL HOSPITAL – This machine can restore a regular heartbeat by using electric currents… are we clear? (Lauren lost $2,000 from her score of $10,700 vs. $14,400 for Sarah. With just one other clue remaining, since she didn’t want to bet enough to take the lead if correct, Sarah should have just wagered a tiny amount to nail down second place.)

FJ – CIVIL WAR PEOPLE – Before they were photographed together in 1862, Lincoln wryly noted this general “should have no problem” sitting still for it

​Everyone missed FJ and Sarah was able to hang on, dropping $6,000 to win with $8,400 for a two-day total of $39,400.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In “Starts With Z”, fans of the 1949 film “The Third Man” should recognize the sound of the zither. Also, no one did the math to figure out 15% of a ton is 300 pounds.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex had a lot of fun with Sarah, being envious of her scarf in the chilly studio and showing amusement at her attempt to explain her FJ response of Grant.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Keto (Quito)?

DD2 – Who is Katniss Everdeen?

DD3 – What is a defibrillator?

FJ – Who was McClellan?

