Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 27

Introducing today’s contestants:
- Matt, a speechwriter from Washington, D.C., will climb Mount Rainier;
- Lauren, a sustainability analyst from California, collects copies of 1984 (Orwell’s, not Van Halen’s);
- Sarah, a writer-mom from Texas, had her daughter three months early. Sarah is a one-game champ with earnings of $31,000.
Lauren found the last two DDs back-to-back in the final three clues of DJ, but missed DD3 and wound up in third going into FJ with $8,700 vs. champ Sarah at $14,400 and Matt with $9,800.
DD1, $1,000 – CITY HOMOPHONES – 4-letter low-carb diet, or Andean capital (Matt lost $1,200 on a true DD.)
DD2, $1,200 – ARCHER – In a 2008 novel she gets angry at the Gamemakers & shoots an arrow into a pig they are about to eat (Lauren won $2,500 from her total of $8,200 vs. $14,400 for Sarah.)
DD3, $1,200 – GENERAL HOSPITAL – This machine can restore a regular heartbeat by using electric currents… are we clear? (Lauren lost $2,000 from her score of $10,700 vs. $14,400 for Sarah. With just one other clue remaining, since she didn’t want to bet enough to take the lead if correct, Sarah should have just wagered a tiny amount to nail down second place.)
FJ – CIVIL WAR PEOPLE – Before they were photographed together in 1862, Lincoln wryly noted this general “should have no problem” sitting still for it
Everyone missed FJ and Sarah was able to hang on, dropping $6,000 to win with $8,400 for a two-day total of $39,400.
Triple Stumpers of the day: In “Starts With Z”, fans of the 1949 film “The Third Man” should recognize the sound of the zither. Also, no one did the math to figure out 15% of a ton is 300 pounds.
This day in Trebekistan: Alex had a lot of fun with Sarah, being envious of her scarf in the chilly studio and showing amusement at her attempt to explain her FJ response of Grant.
Correct Qs:
DD1 – What is Keto (Quito)?
DD2 – Who is Katniss Everdeen?
DD3 – What is a defibrillator?
FJ – Who was McClellan?