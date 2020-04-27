Favorite TV Intro

All of us here at the Avocado wax nostalgic about our childhoods.

We probably spent more time in front of the television than we should have but it made us the people we are today.

Today’s Avocado Answers Discussion Topic is Favorite TV Intros.

Maybe you enjoyed a song that played over the title credits. It could have been the opening narration that gave you chills as that voice gave you specifics on the show you were about to watch. Maybe there was art, animation, and special effects that dazzles the eyes that sucked you in.

Tell us your favorite TV show intro and what you liked about it.

